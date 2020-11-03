The Shops Staying Open During Lockdown In England Part Two

3 November 2020, 11:54

A number of shops will be forced to close during lockdown two
A number of shops will be forced to close during lockdown two. Picture: PA / Getty

Lockdown round two starts on Thursday, but which shops are remaining open?

Boris Johnson announced at the weekend England is going into its second national lockdown, beginning Thursday 5 November, in the country’s latest efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Only essential shops will be remaining open, leaving some confusion over which stores count as ‘key’ businesses.

Can I Go On Holiday In Lockdown? The New Travel Rules For England

For example, will banks be able to stay open during lockdown? And what about DIY shops?

Here’s everything you need to know about which shops will be staying open during lockdown part two…

All the shops staying open during lockdown part two

Only essential shops can stay open during lockdown in England
Only essential shops can stay open during lockdown in England. Picture: Getty

Under the new restrictions, only a small list of retailers will be allowed to keep trading, including supermarkets and pharmacies.

Banks will be staying open as they provide a vital service to the community, however you may have to check whether your local branch will be changing its operating hours.

The same goes for post offices, as they are an important community service.

Non-essential shops such as clothing stores, electronic shops and furniture stores will be forced to shut.

Some hardware and DIY stores stayed open during the first lockdown
Some hardware and DIY stores stayed open during the first lockdown. Picture: Getty

New measures are in place for lockdown two, with a few changes to the list of stores which can stay open.

For example, bars and restaurants will have to close, but this time round they can continue with a takeaway and delivery service.

Garden centres will also be stying open as they “provide essential goods and services.”

Likewise, petrol stations, newsagents, medical services e.g. dentists and doctors, can continue operating.

The government hasn’t yet issued a complete list of stores which will remain open, so it is yet to be confirmed whether hardware and DIY stores will stay open like they did during the first lockdown.

