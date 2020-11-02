Can I Go On Holiday In Lockdown? The New Travel Rules For England

2 November 2020, 13:31 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 18:13

The travel rules have changed for lockdown part two
The travel rules have changed for lockdown part two. Picture: Getty

Lockdown part two starts on Thursday, but what are the rules for going on holiday for those living in England?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will be going into a second national lockdown from Thursday 5 November, leaving people’s travel and holiday plans in question.

In the first coronavirus lockdown in March, all travel both nationwide and internationally was halted, but will the rules be the same for the upcoming quarantine period?

Boris Johnson Announces New Nationwide Lockdown Restrictions

Here are the latest rules on going holiday in the UK and abroad throughout this second lockdown…

Can I go on holiday in England during lockdown part two?

Unfortunately, booking a staycation in England for this second lockdown is off the cards.

While it would be the ideal period to get a change of scenery, travel to other parts of the country unless absolutely necessary is banned.

The government’s new rules state: “Avoid all non-essential travel by private or public transport.

"Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed – including holidays in the UK and abroad.

"This includes staying in a second home, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with. 

“There are specific exceptions, for example if you need to stay away from home (including in a second home) for work purposes.”

Can I go abroad during the second lockdown?

International travel is banned unless essential
International travel is banned unless essential. Picture: Getty

The same rules apply for travelling abroad during the upcoming second lockdown.

The government website says: “People cannot travel overseas or within the UK, unless for work, education or other legally permitted reasons.”

Airlines and holiday companies are likely to cut back services and operate a reduced flight schedule from Thursday.

