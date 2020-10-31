Boris Johnson Announces New Nationwide Lockdown Restrictions

Boris Johnson announces a new lockdown. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson has announced a nationwide lockdown due to last until the 2nd December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new nationwide lockdown which is due to be imposed on Thursday 5th November.

One of the main differences from the first lockdown in spring is that schools and colleges are still due to stay open.

What are the new lockdown rules?

1) All pubs and restaurants too close, though takeaways and deliveries will be permitted.

2) All non-essential retail to close.

3) There will be no mixing of people inside homes, except for childcare and other forms of support.

4) Manufacturing and construction will be encouraged to keep going.

5) Outbound international travel will be banned, except for work.

6) Travel within the UK will be discouraged, except for work.

7) Overnight stays away from home will be allowed only for work purposes Courts, schools, and universities will remain open.

8) Outdoor exercise and recreation will be encouraged.

9) Private prayer will continue in places of worship, but not services.

When will the new restrictions begin?

The new restrictions will be in place from 00:01 on Thursday. The regulations will be published in Tuesday, and MPs will vote on them on Wednesday.

What can I leave my home for during lockdown?

Here are the exceptions for which people can leave their homes:

- for education

- for work

- if you cannot work from home

- for exercise and recreation

- outdoors for medical reasons

- to shop for food and essentials

- to care for others