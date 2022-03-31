Lizzo Turns Businesswoman With Yitty Shapewear – Here's The Lowdown

Lizzo has announced shapewear brand Yitty. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram / Alamy

Lizzo can tick off entrepreneur on her talent list after launching Yitty shapewear.

Lizzo was teasing her latest project for months on social media amidst new music hints – an album is coming soon we hear – but her announcement was not what fans were expecting!

The ‘Truth Hurts’ icon announced her new shape wear line, Yitty, which she said has been five years in the making and is her biggest project to date.

Defining the meaning of 'killing it', the venture comes after the success of her Prime Video reality series, Big Grrrls, documenting her search for dancers to join her in a live show, calling it ‘battle of the big girls.’

Lizzo's brand is part of her mission to celebrate what makes you unique. Picture: Alamy

She said in her Yitty announcement post: “This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body.

“I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all—.”

Lizzo said she had the idea in mind for years, after searching for shape wear a few years ago and finding nothing that suited her skin colour.

We’ve got the complete lowdown on Lizzo’s new brand below…

Lizzo is on a body positivity mission. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

What is Yitty?

Yitty is a shape wear range ‘for every body’, consisting of shape wear made in a huge array of sizes and a mass of colour options, with prices from $14.95 to $69.95.

Yitty aligns with Lizzo's key message to celebrate what makes you unique, explaining: "I’m selling that more than I’m selling thongs, more than I’m selling bodysuits or I’m selling shapewear.

“I’m selling a mentality that ‘I can do what I want with my body, wear what I want, and feel good while doing it.’”

When is Yitty coming out?

Yitty will be available to shop from 12 April, launching 8am PST – which is 4pm GMT.

Until then, fans can sign up to receive updates on the official drop.

Will Yitty be available in the UK?

Yitty will be available to purchase from yitty.com but in the UK you can shop select styles at fabletics.co.uk.

The lines includes three different collections, Nearly Naked, seamless shaping garments, Mesh Me, featuring underwear to outwear designs, and Major Label, everyday lifestyle pieces.

