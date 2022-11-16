Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress

16 November 2022, 12:14

Lizzo gifted her fan a gorgeous gown
Lizzo gifted her fan a gorgeous gown. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Savannah Roberts

Lizzo proved that she's the gift that keeps on giving as the sends a fan a red carpet dress after she saw a viral TikTok asking for her help.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There's no doubt about it, Lizzo looks out for her fans!

The 34-year-old pop star caught wind of a video doing the rounds on TikTok that showed a fan (and accomplished author) make a plea to borrow one of the musician's gowns.

Aurielle Marie explained in the TikTok that they were struggling to find a dress for their figure for a prestigious gala that celebrated their recent book, enter Lizzo...

Lizzo Calls Boyfriend Myke Wright ‘The Love Of My Life’ & Shares Wedding Plans

The Lizzo Lowdown: A Roadmap To Every Album From The 'Special' Songstress

In the pursuit of a gown that would be 'big b**** and red carpet-ready', Aurielle enlisted the help of the '2 Be Loved' singer, asking if they could borrow the ensemble she wore in September to the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Lizzo personally helped out a fan after seeing their TikTok
Lizzo personally helped out a fan after seeing their TikTok. Picture: Alamy

Hoping their video would make it back to the celebrity, they said: "I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with that."

They continued: "I’ve watched you talk about it... But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there."

Lo and behold, Lizzo delivered! The fan took to video platform once more to show off their new threads, they looked gala-ready as they donned a magenta tulle dress near-identical to Lizzo's Emmy number.

Aurielle was overjoyed by the generous gift: "Shut the f*** up!”

"I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress Lizzo, my bad babe," they captioned the post.

"Words don’t suffice and thank you isn’t enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Ya’ll! A b**** is certified LIZZO-SIZED! And look at this gown! Out Magazine, here I come!”

Following the success of the author's recent poetry book Gumbo Ya Ya, they were named one of Out Magazines‘ 2022 Out100, meaning they were attending a gala that celebrates impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people – and they'll be wearing the jaw-dropping dress!

The 'About Damn Time' singer is yet to comment on the generous gift, but we see her good deed!

