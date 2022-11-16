Lizzo Made Dreams Come True When She Sent A Fan Her Emmys Dress
16 November 2022, 12:14
Lizzo proved that she's the gift that keeps on giving as the sends a fan a red carpet dress after she saw a viral TikTok asking for her help.
There's no doubt about it, Lizzo looks out for her fans!
The 34-year-old pop star caught wind of a video doing the rounds on TikTok that showed a fan (and accomplished author) make a plea to borrow one of the musician's gowns.
Aurielle Marie explained in the TikTok that they were struggling to find a dress for their figure for a prestigious gala that celebrated their recent book, enter Lizzo...
In the pursuit of a gown that would be 'big b**** and red carpet-ready', Aurielle enlisted the help of the '2 Be Loved' singer, asking if they could borrow the ensemble she wore in September to the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Hoping their video would make it back to the celebrity, they said: "I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**** in the room and all the scrutiny and hypervisibility that comes with that."
They continued: "I’ve watched you talk about it... But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there."
Lo and behold, Lizzo delivered! The fan took to video platform once more to show off their new threads, they looked gala-ready as they donned a magenta tulle dress near-identical to Lizzo's Emmy number.
Aurielle was overjoyed by the generous gift: "Shut the f*** up!”
"I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress Lizzo, my bad babe," they captioned the post.
"Words don’t suffice and thank you isn’t enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Ya’ll! A b**** is certified LIZZO-SIZED! And look at this gown! Out Magazine, here I come!”
Following the success of the author's recent poetry book Gumbo Ya Ya, they were named one of Out Magazines‘ 2022 Out100, meaning they were attending a gala that celebrates impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people – and they'll be wearing the jaw-dropping dress!
The 'About Damn Time' singer is yet to comment on the generous gift, but we see her good deed!
