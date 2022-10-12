Lizzo Calls Boyfriend Myke Wright ‘The Love Of My Life’ & Shares Wedding Plans

By Capital FM

Lizzo has opened up on her relationship with Myke Wright, clearing up her comments on monogamy after saying she didn’t believe in it.

Lizzo is loved up with boyfriend Myke Wright, a comedian, after knowing him for six years before they started dating, but understandably wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

It was just a few months ago that the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer confirmed she’s in a relationship, but she later said during a radio show she doesn’t believe in monogamy, leading fans to wonder if she’s polyamorous.

Lizzo Hits Back At Kanye's Body Shaming Comments During Live Show

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Lizzo has cleared up her comments, saying she’s not polyamorous but doesn’t want to get married – however, she would like a wedding.

Myke Wright and Lizzo at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

She told the magazine: “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.”

When the interviewer quizzed Lizzo about her comments on monogamy, she asked rhetorically: 'Is monogamy a religion?' Before adding: “People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me.”

She went on to call Myke the ‘love of her life’ but said she would only get married if they went into business together.

“He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.” Lizzo continued. “Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.”

Lizzo spilled to Vanity Fair about her relationship. Picture: Getty

Myke Wright and Lizzo met on MTV's Wonderland in 2016. Picture: Getty

Lizzo said their bond is built on the fact, ‘we’re like the mirror image of each other,’ adding: “We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

The couple first met in 2016 when they co-hosted MTV show Wonderland, but it wasn't until 2021 they were photographed together as a couple – when Lizzo insisted she was still single.

She confirmed their relationship in March this year when she posted a clip captioned: "Happyyyyyy," showing her kissing Myke, who was at the time a 'mystery man' sat just out of frame.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital