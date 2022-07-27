The Lizzo Lowdown: A Roadmap To Every Album From The 'Special' Songstress

How did Lizzo get so famous? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

How did Lizzo become so famous? Here are all the details on her career evolution from 'Lizzo Bangers' to her recently dropped 'Special'...

Lizzo sure has been busy in recent years!

The multi-talented musician has undeniably soundtracked all of our summers with her smash-hit 'About Damn Time', but did you know that Lizzo has a long road to fame?

On July 15, fans were delighted when the singer released her highly-anticipated album 'Special', sparking interest in her career evolution over the past 10 years.

The 34-year-old songstress has been slaving away at her music career for longer than most people realise, making the success of her recently released fourth studio record all the more deserved!

From her first mixtapes in the 2010s to the inescapable bops of the 2020s, here's everything you need to know about Lizzo's rise to superstardom....

The lowdown on Lizzo's career evolution... Picture: Lizzo/Artwork

2022: 'Special'

After three years since her third album, Lizzo returned with the release of 'Special' on July 15, 2022!

The hotly-anticipated project was the follow-up to the musician's most successful record to date 'Cuz I Love You' – fans were definitely ready for this one.

The multi-instrumentalist queen continued her trend of merging multiple genres with 'Special', incorporating styles from hip-hop, funk, pop and disco!

Lizzo's fourth album cycle was catalysed with 2022's song of the summer 'About Damn Time', the funky dance anthem quickly went viral on TikTok and gave everyone a sneaking suspicion that 'Special' was set to be one of the best records of the year!

'Special' hit streaming platforms and music stands in July 2022. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo kicked off her fourth era with 'About Damn Time'. Picture: Getty

2019: 'Cuz I Love You'

Lizzo's third studio record certainly sent her career flying into turbo mode! The singer's musical trajectory has never looked the same since the mammoth hit that was 2019's 'Cuz I Love You'.

The third album spawned hit after hit, introducing Lizzo to brand new audiences – it's safe to say everyone was taking note!

Bops that we'll never forget like 'Juice', 'Truth Hurts' and 'Good As Hell' all came from this unforgettable project, it really is the gift that keeps on giving.

'Cuz I Love You' raked in the accolades, Lizzo collected a GRAMMY for Best Urban Contemporary Album, a BET Award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist as well as Apple's Breakthrough Artist of the Year!

The aforementioned mega-hits 'Truth Hurts' and 'Juice' was also showered with awards – go Lizzo!

'Cuz I Love You' changed the face of Lizzo's career. Picture: Lizzo/Artwork

2015: 'Big Grrrl Small World'

'Big Grrrl Small World' was Lizzo's sophomore album, and this is where the pace began to pick up!

The star immediately broke ground on the record following the release of her debut, showing once again that she is one of the most hardworking women in music right now.

Lizzo began to make her way into top hip-hop album lists with 'Big Grrrl Small World' as big names in music started to take note of her unique style of rap.

2015's 'Big Grrrl Small World' got Lizzo noticed. Picture: Lizzo/Artwork

2013: 'Lizzobangers'

The singer's studio album came in the shape of the aptly named 'Lizzobangers' and was released a year after her first foray into mixtapes.

The 2013 record held a strong hip-hop focus and began to capture the attention of fans and critics alike, especially as she began producing music videos for her singles in this time!

Lizzo put out four tracks from this album cycle, 'Batches & Cookies', 'Faded', 'Bus Passes', 'Happy Meals' and 'Paris', the success of which even landed her a spot as a support act on her first tour.

Lizzo released her first album 'Lizzobangers' in 2013. Picture: Lizzo/Artwork

2012: 'Due Process & Product' & 'We Are the Chalice'

So, not quite an album per se, but this is how Lizzo lay down her roots in the world of music!

In 2012 the multi-instrumentalist – who was 24 at the time – released not one but two mixtapes that kicked off her journey to mega-success.

She released projects independently, like the businesswoman she is, the first was called 'Due Process & Product' and was in collaboration with Johnny Lewis.

Her second mixtape hailed from a three-piece rap group she formed Sophia Eris and Claire de Lune called Chalice, the release was given the self-titled name 'We Are the Chalice'.

During this period, her style was described as soul, pop and R&B – what a genre-subverting queen! She had firmly put down the groundwork for Lizzo world domination!

