Does Lizzo Have A Boyfriend Or Is She Dating Anyone?

23 March 2021, 15:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

If there’s anyone who knows how to have a good time all the time it’s Lizzo, but does she have a boyfriend to match her tempo? ‘Scuse the pun.

During a Malibu yacht trip Lizzo was pictured with her arm around a male pal and the snaps had fans wondering if she’s started dating someone.

Lizzo has so much love for herself, a message she reciprocates for fans in all her bangers, and so far through her epic rise to fame – including three Grammy wins – her journey into the spotlight has been accompanied by her tight knit group of girl friends.

Lizzo Net Worth: How The ‘Juice’ Singer Made Her Millions

But does Lizzo have a boyfriend, and has she revealed anything on her dating life before? Let’s have a look…

Lizzo keeps her dating life out of the spotlight
Lizzo keeps her dating life out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Does Lizzo have a boyfriend?

Lizzo is thought to be single at the moment, but after she was pictured getting close to a mystery man during her holiday in Malibu she may in fact have a boyfriend.

The mystery man joined Lizzo and her friends as they lived it up on a yacht and the ‘Good as Hell’ singer was papped admiring the view with the cosy fella by her side.

Lizzo was pictured with a mystery man while living her best life in Malibu
Lizzo was pictured with a mystery man while living her best life in Malibu. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' is based on a real person from her past
Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' is based on a real person from her past. Picture: Getty

Who has Lizzo dated before?

Lizzo hasn’t directly named her ex boyfriends but she has admitted in the past some of her songs, including ‘Truth Hurts’, are about a real person from her past.

She said in a chat with Vogue in 2020 that the hit song is “damn near a profile on a human being minus his name.”

What has Lizzo said about her ex-boyfriends?

In that same Vogue chat Lizzo stayed reluctant on sharing any more on her love life, saying: “I think it’s important to me as a human being to not disclose everything in my life.”

And we think that’s fair enough, Lizzo, just keep doing you.

