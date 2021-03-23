On Air Now
23 March 2021, 15:44
If there’s anyone who knows how to have a good time all the time it’s Lizzo, but does she have a boyfriend to match her tempo? ‘Scuse the pun.
During a Malibu yacht trip Lizzo was pictured with her arm around a male pal and the snaps had fans wondering if she’s started dating someone.
Lizzo has so much love for herself, a message she reciprocates for fans in all her bangers, and so far through her epic rise to fame – including three Grammy wins – her journey into the spotlight has been accompanied by her tight knit group of girl friends.
But does Lizzo have a boyfriend, and has she revealed anything on her dating life before? Let’s have a look…
Lizzo is thought to be single at the moment, but after she was pictured getting close to a mystery man during her holiday in Malibu she may in fact have a boyfriend.
The mystery man joined Lizzo and her friends as they lived it up on a yacht and the ‘Good as Hell’ singer was papped admiring the view with the cosy fella by her side.
Lizzo hasn’t directly named her ex boyfriends but she has admitted in the past some of her songs, including ‘Truth Hurts’, are about a real person from her past.
She said in a chat with Vogue in 2020 that the hit song is “damn near a profile on a human being minus his name.”
In that same Vogue chat Lizzo stayed reluctant on sharing any more on her love life, saying: “I think it’s important to me as a human being to not disclose everything in my life.”
And we think that’s fair enough, Lizzo, just keep doing you.
