Lizzo Net Worth: How The ‘Juice’ Singer Made Her Millions

22 October 2020, 11:14

Lizzo has amassed an incredible net worth
Lizzo has amassed an incredible net worth. Picture: Getty

Lizzo is one of the hottest artists on the planet and after her appearance on My Next Guest with David Letterman on Netflix fans want to know more about her net worth and success story.

Lizzo has a string of hit songs, such as the chart-topping ‘Juice’, ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good as Hell', each from her latest album ‘Good as Hell’.

As well as her feel-good songs and flute-playing, Lizzo has built up a huge fan base thanks to her body positive attitude, activism in fighting social injustice, and being an all-round wonderful human being – all of which she addressed in her chat with David Letterman on Netflix film My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Who Is Lizzo And What Songs Does She Have? Get To Know The Pop Sensation

Lizzo has been in the music industry for years, being an underground sensation before she hit the spotlight, but what is her net worth? Let’s take a look…

What is Lizzo’s net worth?

Lizzo has racked up a huge social media following too
Lizzo has racked up a huge social media following too. Picture: Getty

Lizzo’s net worth is said to be estimated around $10 million (£7.6 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her 2019 album ‘Cuz I Love You’ was the best-selling album by a female rapper that same year.

The musical icon has had three studio albums; ‘Lizzobangers’ in 2013, ‘Big Grrrl Small World’ in 2015, and ‘Cuz I Love You’ in 2019 – which was her breakthrough album.

Lizzo’s also had two movie roles that same year, voicing Lydia in UglyDolls and starring in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez and Lili Reinhart.

She’s also performed sell-out concerts across the globe and been an ambassador for brands such as Urban Decay.

