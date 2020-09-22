Little Mix The Search: The Guitar Act Billy Reekie That Really Impressed The Girls

Little Mix have been amazed at some of the The Search auditions. Picture: PA

Billy Reekie amazed Little Mix ladies Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock as he auditioned for new show, The Search.

Little Mix: The Search is coming to our screens this weekend as they search for a brand new band to support them on their Confetti tour in 2021.

And while not many spoilers have been given away, act Billy Reekie seems to be one audition that impressed our four favourite ladies, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Little Mix Brand Simon Cowell's X Factor Storylines 'Scripted & Predictable'

So who is the guitar act that wowed the biggest girl band? From Scotland, Billy is just 22 years old and it was his song about his grandparents relationship that apparently won them over.

Little Mix are looking for a group to support them on their Confetti tour. Picture: PA

Speaking to a national newspaper, the Scottish singer/songwriter said: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I love singing and my dream is to tell my story through my songs.

"The show’s management got in touch as they heard my song Old Fashioned Way about my gran and grandad. They really loved it.”

Billy then went on to say the Little Mix ladies were all lovely and “even more beautiful in person”.

It’s not known just how Billy got on in the competition just yet.

Little Mix: The Search was due to air earlier this year but due to coronavirus restrictions, they postponed the start date to autumn 2020.

Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne are all looking for that next big act, who will support them on their recently announced Confetti tour in 2021.