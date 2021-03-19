Did Little Mix Just Hint At Their New Song Lyrics?

19 March 2021, 17:31

Little Mix will soon release new music
Little Mix will soon release new music. Picture: PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards’ post on Little Mix’s Instagram account sound a lot like song lyrics to us.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are on the verge of releasing new music as a trio, with a new song and a video on its way according to Perrie.

So when Pez took to the band’s Instagram to post a colourful snap of herself in front of some rainbow-ordered fabric, fans’ eyes were on the caption.

Little Mix New Music: Everything The Girls Have Said About New Songs In 2021

“The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” she captioned it.

“New song? When?” Demanded one follower.

“Hint hint hint,” commented another.

“Exactly now make an announcement,” a third Mixer added.

It was way back at the start of February that Perrie confirmed the girls have a new song coming.

She said to former neighbour and baker Melanie Johnson that Little Mix have “such a good bop” on the way.

“Yes,” Perrie confessed when Melanie asked if fans can expect new music soon. “We’re releasing the music video in the next few weeks for our new song and it’s such a good bop as well.

“I don’t know the actual release date but I know it’s pretty soon so it should be coming around.”

Drop it already, we say!

