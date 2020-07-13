Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Calls On Government To Ban ‘Conversion Therapy’ In UK

13 July 2020, 17:12

Jade Thirwall shared the letter on Instagram.
Jade Thirwall shared the letter on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is pushing for 'conversion therapy' to be banned in the UK.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has signed a letter calling on the UK government to ban ‘conversion therapy’ and encouraged her fans to show their support.

The ‘LM5’ singer has been a vocal ally for the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career.

Little Mix Performed With A Pride Flag In Dubai Despite Homosexuality Laws

Jade Thirlwall has signed a letter calling on the government to ban 'conversion therapy'.
Jade Thirlwall has signed a letter calling on the government to ban 'conversion therapy'. Picture: instagram

She shared a post on Instagram, which she captioned: “I support a ban on conversion therapy. Please read and go to @banconversiontherapy to learn more and show your support.”

Conversion therapy is a practice which aims to ‘change a person’s sexual orientation’.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May promised to eradicate the practice when she was in power and described it as ‘abhorrent’.

However, two years on, it is still legal in the UK.

The letter has been signed by some huge public figures, such as Elton John, and activists, such as Munro Bergdorf.

Other artists including Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Years & Years’ Olly Alexander have also signed their names.

The letter reads: “Any form of counselling or persuading someone to change their sexual orientation or behaviour so as to conform with a heteronormative lifestyle, or their gender identity should be illegal, no matter the reason, religious or otherwise - whatever the person’s age.

“LGBTQ+ people are twice as likely to consider suicide than non-LGBTQ+ people and conversion therapy only increases this risk.”

The letter concludes: “Let’s end it now. Let’s finish what was pledged two years ago and ban conversion therapy for all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and gender diverse people, of all ages - until you do, torture will continue to take place on British soil.”

To sign the petition, visit banconversiontherapy.com.

