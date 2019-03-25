Little Mix Performed With A Pride Flag In Dubai Despite Homosexuality Laws

Little Mix performed with a giant rainbow flag on-stage in the U.A.E, a country where homosexuality is actually a crime.

Little Mix are being praised for their live performance this weekend in Dubai after they chose to sing 'Secret Love Song' with a giant rainbow flag on the screens behind them. The controversy lies in the fact that homosexuality is still considered a crime in the U.A.E.

Fans have flooded Twitter with praising the ladies for their set at the all-star concert at the Global Teacher Prize.

Little Mix backstage at the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai. Picture: Little Mix

One fan wrote, 'little mix saying a big f*** you to dubai’s lgbtq laws and most likely getting banned from the country forever but doing it for their fans' with another fan being a little more cautious adding , 'We love the bravery but Little Mix might get banned from Dubai for good after this. Might get a fine as well.'

The ladies haven't received any warning from the U.A.E as of yet however the stunt may have caused some offence.

I see what the girls did now!



They have matched their outfits with the Dubai Flag! 😂😂😂@LittleMix - Nathan 💛 pic.twitter.com/eyVZDON6WK — Mixer Management (@mixermanagement) March 23, 2019

The flag appeared whenever the chorus of 'Secret Love Song' was sung. The lyrics of which include the following, “Why can’t I hold you in the street? Why can’t I kiss you on the dance floor? I wish that it could be like that. Why can’t it be like that? ’Cause I’m yours."

The song, which includes a second version on the deluxe version of the album 'Get Weird' was brought up in a tweet by a fan who believed the single was about LGBTQ+ rights - to which Jade replied confirming that was in fact true...

@mmm_gash I'm so happy you've said this 🙌🏽❤️ this is how I picture it and how we saw the music video in our heads xxjadexx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 5, 2015

In cuter news, Perrie's mum attended the show with Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain's mum which should now be dubbed as the most adorable video of Little Mix history:

Alex & Perrie’s Mums watching Little Mix together in Dubai is the cutest! 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/qAAiwxWB2C — A & P News (@alexperrienews) March 23, 2019

