Little Mix Performed With A Pride Flag In Dubai Despite Homosexuality Laws

25 March 2019, 11:22 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 11:27

Little Mix performed with a giant rainbow flag on-stage in the U.A.E, a country where homosexuality is actually a crime.

Little Mix are being praised for their live performance this weekend in Dubai after they chose to sing 'Secret Love Song' with a giant rainbow flag on the screens behind them. The controversy lies in the fact that homosexuality is still considered a crime in the U.A.E.

Fans have flooded Twitter with praising the ladies for their set at the all-star concert at the Global Teacher Prize.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up

Little Mix backstage at the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai
Little Mix backstage at the Global Teacher Prize in Dubai. Picture: Little Mix

One fan wrote, 'little mix saying a big f*** you to dubai’s lgbtq laws and most likely getting banned from the country forever but doing it for their fans' with another fan being a little more cautious adding , 'We love the bravery but Little Mix might get banned from Dubai for good after this. Might get a fine as well.'

The ladies haven't received any warning from the U.A.E as of yet however the stunt may have caused some offence.

The flag appeared whenever the chorus of 'Secret Love Song' was sung. The lyrics of which include the following, “Why can’t I hold you in the street? Why can’t I kiss you on the dance floor? I wish that it could be like that. Why can’t it be like that? ’Cause I’m yours."

The song, which includes a second version on the deluxe version of the album 'Get Weird' was brought up in a tweet by a fan who believed the single was about LGBTQ+ rights - to which Jade replied confirming that was in fact true...

In cuter news, Perrie's mum attended the show with Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain's mum which should now be dubbed as the most adorable video of Little Mix history:

Download our free app for even more Little Mix news direct to your phone!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Olivia Attwood says Chris Hughes 'loves fame' so Jesy Nelson relationship unsurprising

Olivia Attwood 'Unsurprised' At Ex Chris Hughes & Jesy Nelson Relationship As He 'Loves Fame'

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi asked Little Mix to record 'Touch Part 2' with him

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Begs Little Mix To Call Him For 'Touch Part 2' Collaboration
Jesy Nelson revealed she's making a mental health documentary.

WATCH: Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Making A Documentary About Mental Health
Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Who Is The Little Mix Star's Boyfriend Andre Gray And What's Her Net Worth?
People are loving Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes's relationship

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes's Hilarious Date Nights Have Fans Cracking Up

More News

See more More News

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Finn Wolfhard.

How Tall Is Finn Wolfhard, What's Mike From Stranger Things' Band And How Old Is He?

TV & Film

Machine Gun Kelly looks totally different in The Dirt.

Machine Gun Kelly In Netflix's The Dirt: Actor Looks Completely Unrecognisable As Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee
Liam Payne revealed the plans for Bear Payne's second birthday party.

Liam Payne And Cheryl Will Throw Bear A Big Belated Birthday Party After Liam Was Away For Work
Love Islanders, Kaz Crossley and Theo Campbell, holidayed together in Thailand

Kaz Crossley Goes On Holiday With Love Island's Theo Campbell

TV & Film