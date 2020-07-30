Little Mix Announce One-Off Concert After Cancelling 2020 Tour

Little Mix have announced a special, one-off show. Picture: PA

Little Mix have announced a special, one-off show to give fans the concert they missed out on due to their cancelled tour.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards will be performing at Knebworth House for a one-off show fans can watch online.

After having to cancel their 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans can’t wait to see the foursome reunited and performing together once again.

Throughout lockdown the girls dropped ‘Break Up Song’ and have just released their new single ‘Holiday’, and Mixers are keen to see the band perform the new tunes.

Little Mix are putting on a special concert fans can watch online. Picture: PA

Hosted by Meerkat Music, the show will take place at 8pm on 21 August.

The one-off performance is called ‘Little Mix: UNcancelled.’

“Yesss finally a performance,” one fan replied to their announcement.

“I’m gonna watch!” Added another, as a third screamed: “YES! Can’t wait.”

Little Mix will come back together for a special show. Picture: Getty

Fans will be able to tune into the show through the Meerkat’s YouTube channel.

The unforgettable concert will be put on at Knebworth House, a 125,000 capacity venue which will remain empty apart from the pop stars and their crew.

Earlier this week the girls were pictured all together for the first time in months, seemingly leaving rehearsals for the highly-anticipated show.

