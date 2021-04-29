Exclusive

Capital Breakfast Vs Little Mix - How To Watch & Everything You Need To Know!

29 April 2021, 14:25 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 14:28

Little Mix take on Capital Breakfast in a very special sports day
Little Mix take on Capital Breakfast in a very special sports day. Picture: Global

Little Mix are taking on Capital Breakfast in the ultimate sports day!

Little Mix are taking on Capital Breakfast in a very special sports day as Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne make their first musical comeback as a trio- and reveal their competitive side!

Roman, Sonny and Sîan are currently dusting off their PE kits as they prepare to compete for the gold medal against the 'Confetti' pop sensations- and the good news is you can watch the whole event live on Global Player from 8am on Friday 30th April.

Don't worry if you can't watch the livestream as the whole thing is also going to be live on Capital Breakfast at the same time, too!

We are so excited to have Little Mix back in our lives and obviously, everything we are doing is COVID-19 compliant, taking every measure necessary to ensure the safety of all involved so we can give you lot the best entertainment possible!

Little Mix are so excited to be back with their first single, 'Confetti' (ft. Saweetie) as a trio in 2021 and in the words of Jade Thirlwall, "It’s all systems go in Little Mix world."

So, tune in from 8am Friday 30th April to watch, or hear the girls try their very hardest to take down our Capital Breakfast team- oh, and we'll be playing their new track, of course!

Can't wait to see you there.

