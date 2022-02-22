Inside The ‘Little Do You Know’ Lyrics As Luke Hemmings Sings His Wife’s Song On TikTok

The lyrical lowdown on 'Little Do You Know'. Picture: Sierra Deaton/Instagram

By Capital FM

'Little Did You Know' has been making the rounds on TikTok since Luke Hemmings sang his beau's song – here's the lyrical lowdown...

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer got everyone talking with his latest TikTok video covering 'Little Do You Know', revealing that the song was written by his wife Sierra Deaton in the process...

Fans didn't know the pair were married until the 5SOS frontman posted the video, he wrote: “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”

The lilting tune was released by Alex & Sierra, an indie-pop duo that found fame on The X Factor US in 2013 – here are all the details on the beautiful song.

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton got engaged in 2021. Picture: Sierra Deaton/Instagram

What is 'Little Do You Know' about? Who wrote it?

The heartbreak track was penned by Sierra Deaton among three other songwriters, Ali Tamposi, RuthAnne and Toby Gad.

'Little Do You Know' was the second single from the X Factor winners' debut album 'It's About Us', which was released in 2014.

The song thematically explores a relationship where one counterpart is doubting their future and struggling to forgive their partner's mistakes.

Alex & Sierra both sing separate verses that detail different points of view of the romance, ultimately the couple in the story decide to choose love: "Our love is here and here to stay."

'Little Do You Know' was released in 2014. Picture: Alex & Sierra

Luke Hemmings praised the song on TikTok. Picture: Luke Hemmings/TikTok

'Little Do You Know' full lyrics

Little do you know

How I'm breaking while you fall asleep

Little do you know

I'm still haunted by the memories

Little do you know

I'm tryna pick myself up piece by piece

Little do you know

I need a little more time

Underneath it all

I'm held captive by the hole inside

I've been holding back

For the fear that you might change your mind

I'm ready to forgive you but forgetting is a harder fight

Little do you know

I need a little more time

I'll wait, I'll wait

I love you like I've never felt the pain

I'll wait

I promise you don't have to be afraid

I'll wait

Our love is here and here to stay

So lay your head on me

Little do you know

I know you're hurting while I'm sound asleep

Little do you know

All my mistakes are slowly drowning me

Little do you know

I'm tryna make it better piece by piece

Little do you know I

I love you till the sun dies

Oh wait

Just wait

I love you like I've never felt the pain

Just wait

I love you like I've never been afraid

Just wait

Our love is here and here to stay

So lay your head on me

I'll wait (I'll wait)

I'll wait (I'll wait)

I love you like I've never felt the pain

I'll wait (I'll wait)

I promise you don't have to be afraid

I'll wait

Our love is here and here to stay

So lay your head on me

Lay your head on me

So lay your head on me

Cause little do you know I

I love you till the sun dies

