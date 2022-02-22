Inside The ‘Little Do You Know’ Lyrics As Luke Hemmings Sings His Wife’s Song On TikTok

Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer got everyone talking with his latest TikTok video covering 'Little Do You Know', revealing that the song was written by his wife Sierra Deaton in the process...

Fans didn't know the pair were married until the 5SOS frontman posted the video, he wrote: “When you marry the girl that wrote this banger.”

The lilting tune was released by Alex & Sierra, an indie-pop duo that found fame on The X Factor US in 2013 – here are all the details on the beautiful song.

Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton got engaged in 2021
Luke Hemmings and Sierra Deaton got engaged in 2021. Picture: Sierra Deaton/Instagram

What is 'Little Do You Know' about? Who wrote it?

The heartbreak track was penned by Sierra Deaton among three other songwriters, Ali Tamposi, RuthAnne and Toby Gad.

'Little Do You Know' was the second single from the X Factor winners' debut album 'It's About Us', which was released in 2014.

The song thematically explores a relationship where one counterpart is doubting their future and struggling to forgive their partner's mistakes.

Alex & Sierra both sing separate verses that detail different points of view of the romance, ultimately the couple in the story decide to choose love: "Our love is here and here to stay."

'Little Do You Know' was released in 2014
'Little Do You Know' was released in 2014. Picture: Alex & Sierra
Luke Hemmings praised the song on TikTok
Luke Hemmings praised the song on TikTok. Picture: Luke Hemmings/TikTok

'Little Do You Know' full lyrics

Little do you know
How I'm breaking while you fall asleep
Little do you know
I'm still haunted by the memories
Little do you know
I'm tryna pick myself up piece by piece
Little do you know
I need a little more time

Underneath it all
I'm held captive by the hole inside
I've been holding back
For the fear that you might change your mind
I'm ready to forgive you but forgetting is a harder fight
Little do you know
I need a little more time

I'll wait, I'll wait
I love you like I've never felt the pain
I'll wait
I promise you don't have to be afraid
I'll wait
Our love is here and here to stay
So lay your head on me

Little do you know
I know you're hurting while I'm sound asleep
Little do you know
All my mistakes are slowly drowning me
Little do you know
I'm tryna make it better piece by piece
Little do you know I
I love you till the sun dies

Oh wait
Just wait
I love you like I've never felt the pain
Just wait
I love you like I've never been afraid
Just wait
Our love is here and here to stay
So lay your head on me

I'll wait (I'll wait)
I'll wait (I'll wait)
I love you like I've never felt the pain
I'll wait (I'll wait)
I promise you don't have to be afraid
I'll wait
Our love is here and here to stay
So lay your head on me
Lay your head on me
So lay your head on me
Cause little do you know I
I love you till the sun dies

