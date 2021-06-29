WATCH: 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings Teases Snippet Of Debut Solo Single

5 Seconds of Summer star Luke Hemmings sent fans into a frenzy after posting about a solo song away from the band.

5SOS’ Luke Hemmings has left fans baffled after teasing a solo single and fans are freaking out!

Does this mean the band members are going their separate ways? Is this just a one-off?!

Let’s gather our thoughts - here’s what we know…

Luke took to Instagram to share some snaps of him working on new music in the studio.

5 Seconds of Summer star Luke Hemmings has been working on new music. Picture: @lukehemmings/Instagram

Luke Hemmings shared some lyrics from his new debut solo track. Picture: @lukehemmings/Instagram

He went on to cryptically caption the post: “Tomorrow 9pm PT.”

If that wasn’t cryptic enough, Luke then uploaded a slide that looked like the cover for a single, which read: “When facing the things we turn away from.”

OK, so… what does this mean?! Fans were sent into meltdown following the Aussie singer’s post, with many trying to figure out if this meant he was permanently going solo, or if this was just a project he worked on alone.

The comments were filled with mixed feelings, but mainly fans asking: “WHAT?”, or simply, “LUKE?”

Luke Hemmings teased his debut solo single. Picture: @lukehemmings/Instagram

At this point, we have to agree.

For fans in the UK, tomorrow at 9pm PST means Wednesday at 5am GMT, so we have a matter of hours until we find out!

Either way, fans are buzzing to hear some new material from the 5SOS frontman!

