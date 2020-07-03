Full List Of Approved Countries England Can Travel To Which Are Exempt From Quarantine
3 July 2020, 15:57
Ministers have finally revealed an air-bridges plan for people in England and here’s the full list of countries you can travel to.
People in England will be able to travel to 73 countries from July 10, without needing to quarantine if they return after that date.
This comes after it was announced that countries will be ranked with a traffic light system as either green, amber or red according to how prevalent the virus us.
The list includes countries that are deemed low risk.
Currently, the rules only apply to England as an agreement with the entire UK has not yet been reached.
Here’s a full list of the countries you will be able to travel to.
Which countries can I travel to without needing to quarantine?
Andorra
Germany
New Zealand
Antigua and Barbuda
Greece
Norway
Aruba
Greenland
Poland
Australia
Grenada
Réunion
Austria Guadeloupe
San Marino
Bahamas
Hong Kong
Serbia
Barbados
Hungary
Seychelles
Belgium
Iceland
South Korea
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Italy
Spain
Croatia
Jamaica
St Barthélemy
Curaçao
Japan
St Kitts and Nevis
Cyprus
Liechtenstein
St Lucia
Czech Republic
Lithuania
St Pierre and Miquelon
Denmark
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Dominica
Macau
Taiwan
Faroe Islands
Malta
Trinidad and Tobago
Fiji
Mauritius
Turkey
Finland
Monaco
Vatican City
France
Netherlands
Vietnam
French Polynesia
The Scottish Government has said that the UK Government’s list includes countries which ‘present differing levels of risk’.
The Department for Transport went on to say that the approved destinations do pose ‘a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens’, however the list will be kept ‘under constant review’.
Secretary of State for Transport of the UK, Grant Shapps, said: "Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation.
"Whether you are a holidaymaker ready to travel abroad or a business eager to open your doors again, this is good news for British people and great news for British businesses.
"The entire nation has worked tirelessly to get to this stage, therefore safety must remain our watch word and we will not hesitate to move quickly to protect ourselves if infection rates rise in countries we are reconnecting with."
