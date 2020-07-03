Full List Of Approved Countries England Can Travel To Which Are Exempt From Quarantine

A huge list of countries has been officially approved as holiday locations you can travel to. Picture: PA

Ministers have finally revealed an air-bridges plan for people in England and here’s the full list of countries you can travel to.

People in England will be able to travel to 73 countries from July 10, without needing to quarantine if they return after that date.

This comes after it was announced that countries will be ranked with a traffic light system as either green, amber or red according to how prevalent the virus us.

The list includes countries that are deemed low risk.

Currently, the rules only apply to England as an agreement with the entire UK has not yet been reached.

Here’s a full list of the countries you will be able to travel to.

Which countries can I travel to without needing to quarantine?

Andorra

Germany

New Zealand

Antigua and Barbuda

Greece

Norway

Aruba

Greenland

Poland

Australia

Grenada

Réunion

Austria Guadeloupe

San Marino

Bahamas

Hong Kong

Serbia

Barbados

Hungary

Seychelles

Belgium

Iceland

South Korea

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Italy

Spain

Croatia

Jamaica

St Barthélemy

Curaçao

Japan

St Kitts and Nevis

Cyprus

Liechtenstein

St Lucia

Czech Republic

Lithuania

St Pierre and Miquelon

Denmark

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Dominica

Macau

Taiwan

Faroe Islands

Malta

Trinidad and Tobago

Fiji

Mauritius

Turkey

Finland

Monaco

Vatican City

France

Netherlands

Vietnam

French Polynesia

Holidaymakers have been given the green light of where they can travel from July 10. Picture: PA

The Scottish Government has said that the UK Government’s list includes countries which ‘present differing levels of risk’.

The Department for Transport went on to say that the approved destinations do pose ‘a reduced risk to the public health of UK citizens’, however the list will be kept ‘under constant review’.

Secretary of State for Transport of the UK, Grant Shapps, said: "Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation.

"Whether you are a holidaymaker ready to travel abroad or a business eager to open your doors again, this is good news for British people and great news for British businesses.

"The entire nation has worked tirelessly to get to this stage, therefore safety must remain our watch word and we will not hesitate to move quickly to protect ourselves if infection rates rise in countries we are reconnecting with."

