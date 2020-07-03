Boris Johnson Warns Nation Not To 'Overdo It' Ahead Of Pubs Opening

3 July 2020, 09:04

Boris Johnson's warning to the public ahead of pubs reopening on Saturday
Boris Johnson's warning to the public ahead of pubs reopening on Saturday. Picture: PA/Getty Images

The PM has issued a warning to the nation ahead of pubs reopening Saturday 4th July, asking people to not 'overdo it' after months of their closure.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a warning to the public ahead of pub opening their doors for the first time in three months, asking them not to 'overdo it' as he faces fierce criticism for putting 'business first.'

COVID-19: Government To Announce Dozens Of 'Quarantine Exempt' Countries Safest To Visit

A spokesperson for the PM has said: "We do want people to be able to enjoy themselves but at the same time, now we have got coronavirus under control we need to keep it under control."

"The guidance is there, we want people to follow it and then we can make more progress together in the fight against coronavirus."

"The PM has said that it is important that people don't overdo it."

Pub worker cleans tables ahead of the business reopening
Pub worker cleans tables ahead of the business reopening. Picture: Getty

July 4th has long been pencilled in as the date non-essential businesses will be allowed to open back up to the public, and pubs have been busily putting social distance measures in place ahead of their big reopening.

With additional outdoor seating being constructed by many, a 'traffic light' system for toilets and socially distanced stickers telling customers where to queue, it is to be seen whether people will be capable of sticking to the measures.

The government has faced considerable backlash for 'prioritising the economy' over people's safety, with many doubting people's ability to socially distancing whilst under the influence.

The PM is set to address the nation in a press briefing on Friday ahead of pub and other non-essential businesses opening tomorrow.

