Lindsay Lohan Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy

26 April 2023, 11:57

Lindsay Lohan has treated fans to a glowy baby bump selfie
Lindsay Lohan has treated fans to a glowy baby bump selfie. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just a month after sharing her exciting pregnancy news, Lindsay Lohan showcased her baby bump for the first time.

The 36-year-old Mean Girls actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, shared a glimpse of her growing bump in a stunning mirror selfie.

Who Is Bader Shammas? Meet Lindsay Lohan’s Husband From His Age & Job To Their Wedding Details

Taking to Instagram, Lindsay wore a summery green and white knitted maxi dress and looked as glowing as ever.

This comes a month after the mama-to-be was celebrated during a baby shower with her loved ones.

Lindsay Lohan reveals how you really pronounce her name in first TikTok video

Lindsay Lohan shared the first picture of her baby bump
Lindsay Lohan shared the first picture of her baby bump. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Lindsay first announced her pregnancy on March 15 by sharing a photo of a white baby grow on Instagram which read “coming soon” alongside the caption: “We are blessed and excited!”

The Parent Trap star married her businessman and financier husband, Bader, in a secret ceremony in July 2022.

She only revealed they had wed after calling him her ‘husband’ in an Instagram post and has largely kept their romance out of the limelight, with a few loved-up snaps on social media now and again.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas got married in July last year
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas got married in July last year. Picture: Getty
Lindsay Lohan is reportedly due to welcome her baby this summer
Lindsay Lohan is reportedly due to welcome her baby this summer. Picture: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

They are thought to have started dating in February 2020, with the pair going on to get engaged in November 2021.

Lindsay shared an announcement at the time on Instagram, sweetly writing: “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

The Freaky Friday star has understandably remained tight-lipped on the details about her baby, but according to reports, she is due to welcome her bundle of joy this summer.

