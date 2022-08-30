Lil Nas X Fan Praises Star After ‘Genuine’ Interaction At The VMAs

30 August 2022, 12:44

Lil Nas X's wholesome interaction with a fan has gone viral
Lil Nas X's wholesome interaction with a fan has gone viral. Picture: Getty
A Lil Nas X fan has gone viral after their detailed interaction with the pop star at the VMAs warmed everyone’s hearts.

Lil Nas X gave one of his fans an interaction to remember after meeting them at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The fan, whose name isn’t known, explained that they work as an unpaid intern in the entertainment industry, and ran into the ‘Old Town Road’ star by chance, gushing about how ‘nice’ and ‘genuine’ he was.

In a post that has gone viral on Reddit, the fan explained that they had managed to secure some tickets to the VMAs to watch Nicki Minaj, and headed out after she performed as they had a long drive home.

They explained: “The elevator attendant at Prudential Center accidentally let me off on some kind of high security floor.”

A Lil Nas X fan has gone viral for detailing their wholesome meeting at the VMAs
A Lil Nas X fan has gone viral for detailing their wholesome meeting at the VMAs. Picture: Getty

They went on: “Lil Nas X appeared out of nowhere as I was trying to find the exit.”

The fan explained that it took a while for them to approach Lil Nas X as they’re a ‘shy person’ and ‘didn’t want to be annoying’, adding: “But it’s my birthday and this opportunity seemed once in a lifetime, so I did.”

“I said (awkwardly) ‘Montero?’ He said, ‘Yesss?’, I said, ‘I’m not supposed to be here I’m sorry but can I get a picture with you?’ He said laughingly, ‘Yes but tell me I look classy’ (he was in his VMA outfit),” they said, referring to Lil Nas X’s feathered ensemble.

They went on: “I did obviously and he was so nice and posed and then suggested we change lighting so the pics would be better."

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' bagged three awards at the VMAs
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' bagged three awards at the VMAs. Picture: Getty
Lil Nas X took home 3 awards at the MTV VMAs 2022
Lil Nas X took home 3 awards at the MTV VMAs 2022. Picture: Getty

“It was really nice," they continued, "We took a bunch of cute pics. I’m an unpaid intern and meet a lot of a**holes in this industry. It was really nice to meet someone I admire and find out they’re a genuinely nice person.”

Many fans have commented on the wholesome interaction, dubbing it ‘refreshing’ and ‘cute’.

The sweet meeting followed up on Lil Nas X’s very successful night at the VMAs where he scooped three awards!

The superstar took home Best Collaboration for ‘Industry Baby’ with Jack Harlow, Best Art Direction for ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘Best Visual Effects’ for the same track.

