From Fergie & Jack Harlow's Performance To Lizzo’s Clapback – 7 VMAs 2022 Moments Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

By Kathryn Knight

The MTV VMAs content is still flooding our timelines and we’re obsessed.

This year’s MTV VMAs were as studded as ever, with Taylor Swift stealing the show when she announced her upcoming album ‘Midnights’ and Nicki Minaj taking over the stage for an iconic performance of her biggest tracks – including her latest single ‘Freaky Girl’.

The ceremony was full of moments fans can’t get enough of – from Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s adorable joint acceptance of Best Collaboration and Eminem and Snoop Dogg bringing their NFT avatars to life in the metaverse.

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

After the VMAs took over our timelines on Sunday night, here’s a roundup of all the moments fans of the industry’s biggest stars can’t stop rewatching.

Fergie joins Jack Harlow on stage

Fergie and Jack Harlow perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

After Jack Harlow’s single ‘First Class’ became one of the biggest songs of the summer, of course the rapper had to bring out the First Class icon herself, Fergie, who sang the original version of the track in 2006.

Opening the show with a celebrity-filled aeroplane set, Jack got the entire crowd singing along before igniting screams when Fergie walked out behind him.

Lizzo references Nicki Minaj in her acceptance speech

Lizzo referenced Nicki Minaj at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Lizzo expertly recreated Nicki Minaj in a clapback moment as she accepted the award for her music video ‘About Damn Time’, thanking her fans and then saying into the mic: “And now, to the b****es that got something to say about me in the press…”

Minaj delivered the iconic line back at the awards ceremony in 2015, adding: “Miley, what’s good?” But Lizzo took a new approach, adding: “You know what? I’m not gonna say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’

“‘Cause, b****, I’m winning, h*! Big b**** is winning, h*!” she shouted, receiving roars from the crowd.

Taylor Swift announces her new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift announced her next album 'Midnights'. Picture: Getty

Just when we thought Taylor was working on another re-release, she dropped the biggest surprise ever at the VMAs when she announced her next album, ‘Midnights’, will drop in October!

As she accepted her gong for Video of the Year for ‘All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor’s Version)’ Taylor announced: “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Nicki Minaj wins the Video Vanguard Award and reads a speech from her notes app

Nicki delivered a touching speech when she accepted the Video Vanguard Award, firstly tracking down her iPhone from one of her team members so she could read the notes she'd prepared from her phone.

She went on to thank the likes of Rihanna, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Beanie Man, Eminem and Drake for the opportunities they’ve given her and the support they’ve showed her over the years.

Blackpink’s Lisa wins Best K-Pop Award

Lisa accepts the award for Best K-Pop onstage. Picture: Getty

Lisa took home the award for Best K-Pop on Sunday night, in a huge milestone for the Blackpink singer.

She thanked all of her collaborators in her solo projects, her group’s loyal fandom Blinks and her Blackpink bandmates; Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg bring viewers into the metaverse

Detroit → Long Beach → The #VMAs Stage



Absolutely legendary performance of "From the D 2 The LBC" from @eminem and @snoopdogg! pic.twitter.com/EenGEb7vq2 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Eminem and Snoop Dogg performed their collab ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ at the Prudential Center on Sunday night, bringing fans into the metaverse for a wild performance as their NFT avatars inside upcoming tech company Yuga Labs metaverse project Otherside.

The video goes between shots of the rappers in the studio and the futuristic adventures of their avatars in animated scenarios.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s acceptance speech was adorable

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X's collaboration won a VMA. Picture: Getty

While picking up the gong for Best Collaboration, Jack Harlow thanked Lil Nas for 'the opportunity' to work with him as the duo looked awe-struck by their win.

Nas then took over the mic to thank fans for the love, saying: "I worked really hard last year, you know, me and my boy Jack. Thank you for the love and hopefully I'm back up here and I'll have something better to say."

