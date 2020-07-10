Lil Nas X Claps Back At Homophobic Comment On Twitter

10 July 2020, 17:04

Lil Nas X responded to a troll on social media
Lil Nas X responded to a troll on social media. Picture: PA/Instagram/Twitter

Lil Nas X has hit out at a fan who shared a homophobic comment about the singer.

Lil Nas X has shut down a fan after they made a homophobic comment on Twitter.

It all started when the rapper teased his new bop ‘Call Me By Your Name’ on social media, as he shared a video singing along to it.

WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

A fan then reposted the clip, writing: “This the only gay person I can respect, im boutta start bumping this s**t in my room idgaf [sic].”

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker then clapped back, saying: “Don’t bump my s**t if u say s**t like this [sic].”

Lil Nas X hit out at the homophobic fan
Lil Nas X hit out at the homophobic fan. Picture: Twitter

It wasn’t long before Lil Nas X’s fans came to the rapper’s defence and hit out at the homophobic comment.

One person tweeted: "Imagine bumping lil nas x and you're homophobic [sic].”

"Dude thought he was doing something while being homophobic LMAO [sic],” penned another.

"NAS SAID SHUT UP,” added a third.

Fans were backing Lil Nas X on Twitter
Fans were backing Lil Nas X on Twitter. Picture: Twitter
Lil Nas X shut down trolls online
Lil Nas X shut down trolls online. Picture: Twitter

Lil Nas X definitely had time today as he continued to clap back at fans who had something negative to say about him.

One troll wrote: “Yet you’re a one hit wonder. Lmfao you’re ep is garbage and you aren’t classified as a rapper or hip hop artist whatsoever [sic].”

The ‘Panini’ singer responded, saying: “I guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, & a diamond single before even dropping a debut album [sic].”

Fans went on to praise Lil Nas X for having iconic clap backs and at this point, we have no choice but to Stan!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Demi Lovato encouraged fans to wish well for Naya Rivera

Demi Lovato Asks Fans To ‘Manifest’ That Naya Rivera Is Found ‘Safe And Sound’

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for three years

5 Times Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Were Couple Goals

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in New York

Black Lives Matter Mural Is Painted Outside Trump Tower In Manhattan

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane

Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement