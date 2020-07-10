Lil Nas X Claps Back At Homophobic Comment On Twitter

Lil Nas X responded to a troll on social media. Picture: PA/Instagram/Twitter

Lil Nas X has hit out at a fan who shared a homophobic comment about the singer.

Lil Nas X has shut down a fan after they made a homophobic comment on Twitter.

It all started when the rapper teased his new bop ‘Call Me By Your Name’ on social media, as he shared a video singing along to it.

A fan then reposted the clip, writing: “This the only gay person I can respect, im boutta start bumping this s**t in my room idgaf [sic].”

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker then clapped back, saying: “Don’t bump my s**t if u say s**t like this [sic].”

Lil Nas X hit out at the homophobic fan. Picture: Twitter

It wasn’t long before Lil Nas X’s fans came to the rapper’s defence and hit out at the homophobic comment.

One person tweeted: "Imagine bumping lil nas x and you're homophobic [sic].”

"Dude thought he was doing something while being homophobic LMAO [sic],” penned another.

"NAS SAID SHUT UP,” added a third.

Fans were backing Lil Nas X on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Lil Nas X shut down trolls online. Picture: Twitter

Lil Nas X definitely had time today as he continued to clap back at fans who had something negative to say about him.

One troll wrote: “Yet you’re a one hit wonder. Lmfao you’re ep is garbage and you aren’t classified as a rapper or hip hop artist whatsoever [sic].”

The ‘Panini’ singer responded, saying: “I guess the only one hit wonder who gotta grammy nominated platinum ep containing a platinum single, an almost 5x platinum song, & a diamond single before even dropping a debut album [sic].”

Fans went on to praise Lil Nas X for having iconic clap backs and at this point, we have no choice but to Stan!

