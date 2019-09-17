Noah Centineo Bleached His Beard And Fans Don’t Know What To Think

Noah Centineo has bleached his beard. Picture: PA

Noah Centineo has switched up the colour of his beard.

In a season which feels like everyone is mixing up their hairstyle, especially after Joe Keery got a bowl cut, Noah Centineo has opted for a makeover on his facial hair instead.

After rocking smouldering dark facial hair for months, Noah has bleached his beard so it’s now bright blonde.

It seems the To All The Boys I Loved Before actor was experimenting with his looks for a while, after remaining clean-shaven until August before deciding to grow his beard just a little for that rugged, scruffy look.

But he’s now gone for a completely different image with his bleached beard.

Taking to Instagram Stories to reveal his new look, Noah joked to fans: “I didn’t bleach my beard that would be ridiculous.”

He later posted another selfie taken in bright daylight so his followers could get a full look at his blonde beard, writing over it: “What’s happened?”

The new look has seriously divided fans, with one commenting “he kind of looks like a hot grandma”.

“For a second I thought I could trust some men but Joe Keery’s got bangs and Noah Centineo bleached his beard, so never mind.

noah centineo bleached his beard... you know you’re REALLY going through something when you bleach your BEARD — gilbert blythe’s apple tree (@bIytheambrose) September 13, 2019

noah centineo bleached his beard......... dodged a bullet with that one huh — hanin ◟̽◞̽ (@asignof) September 17, 2019

Is @noahcent having a crisis. I wake up to the news that he bleached his beard. Is he okay? — Britt💙 (@brittrolston) September 17, 2019

“I really didn’t think this was u for a minute, why your beard look blonde,” tweeted another confused fan.

However, some loved his new look, with one Twitter user adding: “Okay I’m mad that I’m digging the bleached beard.”

Meanwhile, when he posted a selfie on Twitter many fans responded to ask “is that even you?”

