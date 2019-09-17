Kendall Jenner Now Has Blonde Hair And Looks Unrecognisable

17 September 2019, 13:44

Kendall Jenner has ditched her dark locks
Kendall Jenner has ditched her dark locks. Picture: Getty / Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has switched up her style and she looks like a completely different person.

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to experimenting with her look given she’s a globally famous supermodel, but she’s truly transformed her appearance after ditching her dark hair for blonde locks.

The sister of Kim Kardashian got caramel coloured tresses to walk the Burberry SS20 show, rocking a more natural-looking dye job with her dark roots in full view.

Ariana Grande's Natural Hair: Here's What Her Real Curly Hair Looks Like

The 23 year old shared a snippet from her sassy catwalk on Instagram and she received an influx of comments on her new ‘do, with Emily Ratajkowski simply leaving a fire emoji.

Kendall Jenner seemingly loved her blonde hair
Kendall Jenner seemingly loved her blonde hair. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner went blonde for the Burberry fashion show
Kendall Jenner went blonde for the Burberry fashion show. Picture: Getty

“Obsessed with you blonde,” replied one person who loved Kendall’s new colour, as another praised: “Yes blondie wifey.”

“Kendall you look amazing in blonde,” replied a third fan, as a fourth commented: “Your new hair colour is amazing.”

The supermodel has rocked blonde locks before, for the 2016 A/W Balmain show but she opted for a wig instead.

While her lighter shade might be a wig this time around, Kendall seemingly loved her new style as she continued to share snaps of herself on Instagram Stories.

She even kept the style for a night out at rapper Yung Taco’s concert.

Kendall’s not the only celeb to experiment with her look lately, after Demi Lovato dip-dyed the ends of her hair a vibrant green.

