ASOS Is Selling A ‘Heroes’ Tee And Hoody – And Profits Are Going To NHS Hospitals

ASOS are selling tees and hoodies with profits going to NHS hospitals. Picture: ASOS

ASOS shoppers can nab a wardrobe essential, a baggy white t-shirt, and donate to NHS hospitals in the process.

Hundreds of brands are supporting the NHS through products they’re selling while a number of high street stores are offering discounts for care workers – and ASOS have got involved with a tee you’ll genuinely want in your wardrobe.

The unisex, oversized t-shirt has ‘HEROES’ emblazoned on the front in the iconic blue shade we’ve all grown familiar with in recent weeks.

Justin Bieber Will Fly To Someone's House & Sing 'One Less Lonely Girl’ To Raise Money For Coronavirus

There’s also a large blue heart printed on the back.

ASOS' 'heroes' garments are selling out fast. Picture: ASOS

The t-shirt uses the NHS' core colour scheme. Picture: ASOS

With most of the nation living in loungewear at the moment, the top is ideal for pairing with comfy tracksuit bottoms and will be an easy throw-on tucked into denim shorts when the weather warms up.

ASOS have just re-stocked the top after it flew off their warehouse shelves last week, but again it’s selling fast.

With a price tag of £20, 100 per cent of the profits from every sell will be matched by ASOS and donated to Barnsley Hospital Charity and University College London Hospitals Charity UK.

If working from home in sweats is more your style, there's a grey jumper available in the same style, for £30.

There's also a white 'heroes' hoody available. Picture: ASOS

The hoody also comes in grey. Picture: ASOS

The hoody is selling just as fast as the t-shirt.

You can also get your hands on a white version which is sold out on the site at the time of writing, but ASOS are sending notifications via their app every time they re-stock.

Who said fashion couldn’t be charitable?

As the UK went into lockdown, the fashion giant explained they are continuing to operate as normal as best they can whilst protecting their staff at the same time.

As a result, their models have been shooting some products from home, which is clear on each of the ‘HEROES’ charity tops.

> Download Our App For all The Latest Celeb And Music News