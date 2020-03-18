From Pret To McDonald's – The Restaurants Giving NHS Workers Free Drinks And Discounts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pret and McDonald's are among the food places giving NHS staff discounts. Picture: Getty

A number of high street food chains, including McDonald's and Pret, are honouring NHS and emergency services workers with free hot drinks and discounted food.

The NHS is under a lot pressure at the moment and businesses are beginning to take action in an effort to honour the people who work in healthcare services amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

In a tweet captioned: “This one is on us,” Pret shared a statement telling NHS workers they can get a free drink at any of their stores and 50 per cent off of anything else.

Tap Here For NHS Updates On Coronavirus (COVID-19)

They wrote: “Dear NHS workers, your hot drinks are on the house from today, and we’ll take 50% off everything else. Thank you for everything you are doing.

“We look forward to serving you. With love, everyone at Pret.”

Pret announced they'll be giving NHS staff free drinks. Picture: Pret/Twitter

McDonald's are also honouring those working on the frontline to battle this pandemic.

They said in a tweet: “To thank our emergency services, health and social care workers for all your amazing work in keeping us all safe, just show your work ID in a restaurant and have any free drink on us.”

Those applicable can also use the offer at drive-throughs.

Both of the food chains have received huge amounts of praise from customers, with many thanking them for extending the offer to social and healthcare workers outside of the NHS.

McDonald's is also rewarding healthcare and social care workers. Picture: McDonald's/Twitter

McDonald’s and Pret aren’t the only place rewarding employees on the frontline of the coronavirus battle – here are all the places who offer NHS staff discounts, some of which have had the offers in place for quite some time already.

Carluccio’s – 50% off

Leon – 15% off

Grind – free takeaway coffee

Nando’s – 20% off

Gourmet Burger Kitchen – 30% off

Subway – 20% off

Frankie and Benny's – 20% off

> Download Our App For All The Latest News