Will There Be A Liam Payne Vs Tommy Fury Fight? What’s Really Going On

13 April 2023, 10:23

Will Liam Payne and Tommy Fury be going head-to-head in a boxing match?
Will Liam Payne and Tommy Fury be going head-to-head in a boxing match? Picture: Alamy/Getty/Soccer Aid/Instagram
Liam Payne and Tommy Fury confused fans everywhere after teasing what appeared to be an upcoming boxing match between them - but are they really set to fight?

One Direction singer Liam Payne and professional boxer Tommy Fury sent fans into a frenzy after appearing to tease an upcoming boxing match between the pair.

The announcement of the apparent fight was unexpected, to say the least as the internet was left baffled over the duo stepping into the ring, with many wondering if Liam had decided to take on a new career path.

The 'Familiar' singer shared a promotional poster on Twitter, teasing the upcoming event as they both faced each other in a ‘vs’ type post.

How Much Was Tommy Fury Paid For The Jake Paul Fight?

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

The details on the poster simply included the location in Manchester and the fact it was taking place this summer.

However, the truth has now been unveiled, and it seems that to some fans’ dismay, they won’t be stepping into the ring after all.

Here’s what we know about the real Liam Payne vs Tommy Fury…

Tommy Fury cradles baby Bambi in sweet footage

Fans were convinced Tommy Fury would be fighting Liam Payne
Fans were convinced Tommy Fury would be fighting Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy
Liam Payne confused fans after teasing a Tommy Fury fight
Liam Payne confused fans after teasing a Tommy Fury fight. Picture: Alamy

Will Liam Payne and Tommy Fury fight?

Just a day after teasing the announcement, which appeared to be a promotional poster for an upcoming boxing match, the truth was revealed - and it turns out the stars will actually be battling it out on the field instead as they’ve both signed up for Soccer Aid.

Tommy, 23, and Liam, 29, join a star-studded list of celebs who will also be taking part in the charity football match this summer.

Tommy Fury and Liam Payne will be joining the Soccer Aid 2023 line-up
Tommy Fury and Liam Payne will be joining the Soccer Aid 2023 line-up. Picture: Soccer Aid/Instagram

The England team will include former Lioness Jill Scott as the captain alongside teammates Liam Payne, Tom Brennan, Joel Corry, Mo Farah, Chunkz and Scarlette Douglas.

Meanwhile, the Soccer Aid World XI team will see Usain Bolt as the captain and include Tommy Fury, Mo Gilligan, Steven Bartlett, Maisie Adam and Kem Cetinay on the team.

The charity football match will take place on Sunday, June 11 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Soccer Aid raises money for UNICEF, which works with 190 countries across the world to provide a better start in life for children including clean water, life-saving therapeutic food and vaccines, education and protection from violence.

