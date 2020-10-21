Liam Payne Dances To Little Mix’s ‘Not A Pop Song’ With Lyrics Shading Simon Cowell

Little Mix’s latest single ‘Not a Pop Song’ is a bop – and Liam Payne agrees.

During an YouTube Live, Liam Payne’s fans told him about Little Mix’s new single ‘Not a Pop Song’ so he listened to the tune as fans watched his reaction.

The One Direction star clearly loved the song, nodding his head and having a little dance after pressing play on his phone.

He even gave an impressed little eyebrow raise at the lyrics leading to the chorus.

Liam Payne bopped along to 'Not a Pop Song'. Picture: Liam Payne/YouTube

Liam Payne thanked fans for showing him Little Mix's new single. Picture: Liam Payne/YouTube

Looking every inch the Simon Cowell proteégé, Liam summed up: “I like it.”

“I like it when I come on here and get introduced to new songs,” he added. “It’s great.”

Ironically, Little Mix’s ‘Not a Pop Song’ is apparently throwing shade at Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards’ former boss Simon Cowell.

Simon of course signed One Direction after the boys were on The X Factor, but Liam seemingly didn’t pick up on Little Mix’s reference to his old boss.

Little Mix's 'Not a Pop Song' throws shade at Simon Cowell. Picture: Getty

Before ‘Not a Pop Song’ was released a source close to the girls told Metro: “It’s not bitchy – and isn’t meant in a bitchy way at all. They think Simon will see the funny side of it – as they know he loves attention and will think it’s all playful.”

The lyrics include: I don’t do what Simon says / Get the message cuz it’s read / That’s just life it never plays fair / Said to follow any dream, be a puppet on a string / Works for you but that isn’t me / This ain’t another pop song.

