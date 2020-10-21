Liam Payne Dances To Little Mix’s ‘Not A Pop Song’ With Lyrics Shading Simon Cowell

21 October 2020, 12:34

Little Mix’s latest single ‘Not a Pop Song’ is a bop – and Liam Payne agrees.

During an YouTube Live, Liam Payne’s fans told him about Little Mix’s new single ‘Not a Pop Song’ so he listened to the tune as fans watched his reaction.

The One Direction star clearly loved the song, nodding his head and having a little dance after pressing play on his phone.

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson’s Cutest Friendship Moments

He even gave an impressed little eyebrow raise at the lyrics leading to the chorus.

Liam Payne bopped along to 'Not a Pop Song'
Liam Payne bopped along to 'Not a Pop Song'. Picture: Liam Payne/YouTube
Liam Payne thanked fans for showing him Little Mix's new single
Liam Payne thanked fans for showing him Little Mix's new single. Picture: Liam Payne/YouTube

Looking every inch the Simon Cowell proteégé, Liam summed up: “I like it.”

“I like it when I come on here and get introduced to new songs,” he added. “It’s great.”

Ironically, Little Mix’s ‘Not a Pop Song’ is apparently throwing shade at Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards’ former boss Simon Cowell.

Simon of course signed One Direction after the boys were on The X Factor, but Liam seemingly didn’t pick up on Little Mix’s reference to his old boss.

Little Mix's 'Not a Pop Song' throws shade at Simon Cowell
Little Mix's 'Not a Pop Song' throws shade at Simon Cowell. Picture: Getty

Before ‘Not a Pop Song’ was released a source close to the girls told Metro: “It’s not bitchy – and isn’t meant in a bitchy way at all. They think Simon will see the funny side of it – as they know he loves attention and will think it’s all playful.”

The lyrics include: I don’t do what Simon says / Get the message cuz it’s read / That’s just life it never plays fair / Said to follow any dream, be a puppet on a string / Works for you but that isn’t me / This ain’t another pop song.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of The Stars Over On Our App

More News

See more More News

Dalton Gomez has amassed a huge net worth working in real estate.

What Is Dalton Gomez’s Net Worth? Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend’s Real Estate Fortune Revealed

Bobby Norris left shocked as ex joins Tinder

TOWIE's Bobby Norris 'Shocked' As Ex-Boyfriend Joins Tinder Days After Split

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J
Kim and Kanye have four adorable kids with totally unique names.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?
Made in Chelsea star Olivia Bentley can't see Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson working things out.

Zara McDermott And Sam Thompson ‘Over For Good’ According To Made In Chelsea Pals

Shawn Mendes says every song he's written is about Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Says 'Every Song' He's Written Is About Camila Cabello

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Under the Covers Live launches Thursday 22 October

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up