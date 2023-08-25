Liam Payne Hospitalised With ‘Serious Kidney Infection’ As He Cancels South America Tour

25 August 2023, 17:28

Liam Payne promotes Choose Love

Liam Payne shared a health update with fans after being hospitalised with a ‘serious kidney infection’, forcing him to cancel his upcoming tour.

Liam Payne was preparing to embark on a tour of South America but was hospitalised with a kidney infection and has had no choice but to cancel the upcoming dates, he explained in a video to fans on social media.

The One Direction singer said in the caption he has ‘no choice’ but to call off the tour and described the infection as ‘something I wouldn’t wish on anyone’, adding he and his team are already working to re-schedule the tour.

He wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.

Liam Payne has cancelled his South America tour
Liam Payne has cancelled his South America tour. Picture: Getty

“Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

In his video Liam explained he started rehearsals and tried to work through feeling unwell in the hope he’d start to feel better, but he was advised by doctors to take some time to recover.

“Now’s not the right time to be on the road,” he said, before assuring fans he’s got ‘the best people’ around him trying to help him recover.

He finished the video by letting fans know to look out for ways they’ll be able to refund their tickets.

The video was soon flooded with comments from fan sending their love and well wishes, reminding the dad-of-one ‘the most important thing is your health.’

“So sorry to hear this and I really hope you feel better soon. Please look after yourself,” one fan replied, as another said: “Hope you’ll be better soon! We will wait for you - no matter what!”

A third replied: “Oh babes! We can tell you are absolutely devastated about this. It’s ok. We all love you and want you healthy. Take the time you need to heal and get better! We are not going anywhere!!! All the best and all my love. Ps: so insanely proud of you!!”

Liam was due to kick off the tour in Lima, Peru on 1st September.

