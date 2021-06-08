Liam Payne And Harry Styles’ Friendship And All Their Cute Moments

8 June 2021, 17:03

Liam Payne and Harry Styles are close friends after 1D
Liam Payne and Harry Styles are close friends after 1D. Picture: Getty
Liam Payne and Harry Styles regularly stay in touch, and their anecdotes about their catch-ups melt our hearts every time.

Liam Payne recently revealed One Direction bandmate Harry Styles called him for a good old catch up, and their rare interaction had us reminiscing on some of their sweetest friendship moments.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam and Harry occasionally share their catch-ups with fans, and if it’s not their conversations they’re relaying it’s times they’ve publicly expressed their support for their former bandmates’ success.

While we’re all still waiting on news of the long-anticipated reunion, we’ll just have to look back at the good times they gave us, the ‘Midnight Memories’, if you will.

Here are just a few of the times Liam and Harry’s friendship hit us right in the feels…

1D went on hiatus in 2015
1D went on hiatus in 2015. Picture: Getty

Harry rings Liam for a catch-up

Liam revealed at the start of June Harry rang him for a proper catch up, saying he has a “sixth sense” for when his friends need support.

Days later it emerged Liam had split from fiancée Maya Henry, so no wonder Liam was so grateful for the call.

He said: “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble.

“I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really really great.”

Liam’s impression of Harry will never get old

Liam’s impression of Harry Styles is almost good as Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp's take on the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer.

Something we reckon Liam definitely whips out as a party trick, he said he had an accurate Haz impersonation after his voice went a little lower when recovering from a summer sickness.

Liam watches from the crowd at Harry’s Jingle Bell Ball performance

After Liam performed at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in 2019, he hung around to catch Harry’s performance a few hours later.

The singer was spotted bopping along to the likes of ‘Adore You’ and, like the rest of the thousands there, loved his solo rendition of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Their hug during ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ is everything

Liam Payne scooped up Harry Styles in the 'WMYB' music video
Liam Payne scooped up Harry Styles in the 'WMYB' music video. Picture: One Direction/YouTube

As if we needed any proof that Liam and Harry are genuine besties for life, the way Liam scooped up Harry in the ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ video is enough to melt even the coldest of hearts.

Just look at how happy they look!

