QUIZ: Which Harry Styles Movie Are You?

Which Harry Styles movie are you? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Dunkirk, Don’t Worry, Darling or My Policeman - which Harry Styles film are you?

Harry Styles has become one of the most influential pop stars of the decade following his time with One Direction as well as his incredible solo career.

But being a man of many talents, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has graced us with his acting talents - from his role in Dunkirk back in 2017, to his recently wrapped film Don’t Worry, Darling and upcoming movie, My Policeman, we know we’re going to be in for a treat.

Have you ever wondered which Haz movie you’d be, though? Because NGL, we think about it all the time.

We’re here to settle it once and for all!

