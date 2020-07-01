Liam Payne Just ‘FaceTimed’ Harry Styles On TikTok & One Direction Fans Have Questions

Liam Payne appears to 'FaceTime' Harry Styles. Picture: Getty Images/TikTok: @liampayne

Liam Payne appeared to FaceTime his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles on TikTok ahead of the 1D's 10th anniversary.

Liam Payne has fuelled those One Direction reunion rumours after pretending to FaceTime bandmate Harry Styles.

One Direction are set to celebrate their 10th anniversary later this month - a decade since the group formed on The X Factor.

Liam posted a TikTok video that appeared to show him on a video call with Harry... except it was the same clip in a loop!

Full marks to Liam though, as he does an excellent job of making it seem like Harry's really there!

Safe to say the video sent 1D fans into meltdown, with lots of people on Twitter feeling very confused by what they saw!

why do i feel like liam posted that tiktok as a form of reassurance because regarding a “reunion”, a lot of people seem to think harry wouldn’t wanna be involved so liam did the tiktok to prove a point — 𝐤𝐚𝐜𝐢²⁸◟̽◞̽- free🇵🇸 (@goldenflickerr) July 1, 2020

don’t know what’s funnier the actual tiktok or liam putting his time and energy into making a fake facetime call with harry pic.twitter.com/1D3ehzOcA0 — irene (@harryftirene) July 1, 2020

WHAT IF LIAM AND HARRY ARE ON A REAL FACETIME CALL RIGHT NOW AND LAUGHING AT ALL OF OUR REACTIONS- pic.twitter.com/fuWa9K7KR7 — lucy ²⁸ ◟̽◞̽ ☆🥝 (@stylesxtommot) July 1, 2020

I can just imagine Liam on FaceTime with Harry whilst seeing our tweets right now 😂😂 we are such clowns. We couldn’t handle a single FAKE FaceTime call what’s gonna happen on July 23rd 😂😂 — Eisha (@1Dforever_2020) July 1, 2020

We're not sure whether the whole thing was a tease for the July 23rd anniversary or just Liam messing with us...

But with only three weeks to go until that milestone ten year mark, there's not too long to wait to find out!

