Liam Payne Just ‘FaceTimed’ Harry Styles On TikTok & One Direction Fans Have Questions

1 July 2020, 19:32

Liam Payne appears to 'FaceTime' Harry Styles
Liam Payne appears to 'FaceTime' Harry Styles. Picture: Getty Images/TikTok: @liampayne

Liam Payne appeared to FaceTime his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles on TikTok ahead of the 1D's 10th anniversary.

Liam Payne has fuelled those One Direction reunion rumours after pretending to FaceTime bandmate Harry Styles.

One Direction are set to celebrate their 10th anniversary later this month - a decade since the group formed on The X Factor.

> One Direction Fan Creates ‘New Tour Intro’ Amid 10-Year Anniversary Reunion Rumours

Liam posted a TikTok video that appeared to show him on a video call with Harry... except it was the same clip in a loop!

Full marks to Liam though, as he does an excellent job of making it seem like Harry's really there!

Safe to say the video sent 1D fans into meltdown, with lots of people on Twitter feeling very confused by what they saw!

We're not sure whether the whole thing was a tease for the July 23rd anniversary or just Liam messing with us...

But with only three weeks to go until that milestone ten year mark, there's not too long to wait to find out!

