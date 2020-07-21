Liam Payne And Girlfriend Maya Henry Enjoy Glamorous Date Night In London

21 July 2020, 15:39

Liam Payne and Maya Henry proved they're still going strong
Liam Payne and Maya Henry proved they're still going strong. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne and his girlfriend Maya Henry proved they’re still very much together, weeks after split rumours.

One Direction star Liam Payne, 26, and girlfriend Maya Henry, 19 marked the end of lockdown with a date night in London this week, showing they’re still going strong after being hit with reports they’d split earlier this year.

The couple typically keep each other off of their own social media accounts, but when they were pictured heading to dinner at Mayfair restaurant Novikov the couple looked as content as ever.

One Direction’s 10th Anniversary: Celebration Video's Details Revealed

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the power pair looked equally as stylish, with Maya wearing a mini, floral blue dress from Zara while Liam rocked beige pin-stripe trousers.

Liam and Maya are one seriously stylish couple
Liam and Maya are one seriously stylish couple. Picture: Getty

The 1D star’s long hair he grew through lockdown had finally been chopped and styled into curls swept off of his face.

Maya accessorised with a tiny designer handbag and thigh-high black boots and Liam matched in military ankle boots.

The couple were plagued with rumours they’d split earlier this year, when it was claimed their busy schedules had led to a break-up.

However, they soon put an end to the speculation, with an insider telling MailOnline: “Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together. 

“Both have been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other’s company away from the spotlight.”

Maya and Liam have been dating since summer last year, after first initially meeting when the model attended a 1D meet and greet.

