One Direction’s Liam Payne has been watching the After movies with fiancée Maya Henry – and he's loving them.

The After movies are based on the One Direction fan fiction novels on Wattpad writted by Anna Todd, and Liam Payne himself is now a fan after discovering the inspiration behind the characters.

Character Hardin (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin) is inspired by Harry Styles while his friend Landon Gibson is based on Liam, so of course the ‘Strip That Down’ singer is rooting for Landon to have an even bigger part in the third movie.

While chatting to fans on Instagram Live, Liam congratulated author Anna Todd on the novels which have been made into hugely successful movies and said he can’t wait for the next one.

Revealing he went to the cinema with fiancée Maya Henry to watch After We Collided, Liam said he was shocked to discover some of the characters were based off of One Direction’s members.

“I knew the film wasn’t really the sort of film I’d usually watch, with aliens in it or magic or fighting," Liam admitted, "But I was kind of getting into it – it was very raunchy I must say, raunchy as hell.

“And then I got out the cinema and realised the characters were based off One Direction, which is the funniest thing ever. To which then she [Maya] made me watch the first one which I sat through and it was an interesting viewing perspective.

“I liked that my character was like the caring half-brother who just wanted the best for everyone and I feel like sometimes I am a bit the main guy, what was his name? Hardin, who was obviously based on Mr Styles.”

After getting over his shock at being part of the inspiration behind the huge movie franchise, Liam praised author Anna Todd.

He added: “Congratulations to the girl who wrote those, I know she wrote those while we were in the band together, which I think is so cool that being in that band has created so many great things.

"And I will be watching number three just to make sure that Landon has his big part because he’s earned it just, he’s just staying and caring for everyone.”

The third and fourth After movies are already in production, with the cast members being switched up with some replacements in order to film the sequels in quick succession in Bulgaria.

