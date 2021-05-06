Leigh-Anne Pinnock Asked Jesy Nelson For Advice On Being 'Open' Ahead Of Racism Documentary

Leigh-Anne Pinnock sought advice from Jesy Nelson ahead of her documentary. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock reached out to former bandmate Jesy Nelson while making her upcoming documentary on racism.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s documentary, Race, Pop & Power, is coming out in a matter of days after the Little Mix singer has been working on it for almost a year.

‘Sweet Melody’ singer Leigh-Anne revealed she reached out to former bandmate Jesy Nelson while making the documentary about race, to get advice on how she dealt with being vulnerable on camera.

Jesy won an NTA for her 2019 documentary, Odd One Out, where she opened up on her experience with online bullying and how it took its toll on her mental health, and spoke to young people who’d had similar experiences.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: Getty

In an interview with The Guardian Leigh-Anne, who is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Andre Gray, said: “I spoke to her about how it was for her. Being open and being vulnerable is such a hard thing to do.”

Leigh-Anne began filming her documentary in 2020 after conversations about race grew traction in wake of the death of George Floyd.

She filmed some scenes at the Black Lives Matter protests in London, where she spoke to activists about how she should best use her platform that being in Little Mix has given her.

The 29-year-old also sits down with her mum and dad to discuss racial identity.

Leigh-Anne explains in the documentary how it wasn’t until she was put into Little Mix that she realised her experiences in the band would be different.

She added to The Guardian that her parents never had ‘the talk’ with her about race: “If we had had that talk, I would probably have been better equipped for when I got put into the group.”

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power is on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 13 May.

