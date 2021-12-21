Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's First Christmas With Her Twin Babies

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave fans a sneak-peek inside her luxuriously decorated home just in time for Christmas!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave her whopping 8.1 million Instagram followers an insight into her first Christmas as a mum!

The Little Mix star posted a story to her profile of the lavish home, that she shares with fiancé Andre Gray, decked out to the nines as she prepared for their first holiday season as a family.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Emotional Talking About Her Twin Babies

Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed twins in August, she revealed the incredible news earlier this year, writing online: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two..."

Take a look inside this megastar's pad as she gets in the festive mood this December.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray became parents in August 2021. Picture: Alamy

The new mum-of-two – who just made her feature film debut in Boxing Day – got into the spirit as she posted to her socials on Monday (December 20) to show off her decadent Christmas tree.

The 30-year-old shared a video of her living room, with the tree donning a very impressive collection of green, silver and folk baubles – not to mention the stack of beautifully wrapped presents under the tree!

She wrote with the clip: "Finally in the Christmas spirit."

Of course, the Mixer couldn't resist including a snippet of her girl group's holiday song, 'One I've Been Missing'.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spreads the Christmas cheer on Instagram. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gears up to her first Christmas with her twins. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

This holiday season is a super exciting time for the pop star as she and her footballer fiancé spend it as a family with their newborn twins.

Leigh-Anne has been vocal in the past about her choice to not post too much information about her children online, understandably!

She is yet to reveal the names and genders of her babies, but the songstress recently got emotional as she spoke about what it means to her to be a mother.

The singer-turned-actress confessed that she feels like the "luckiest person every day" after welcoming her bundles of joy.

Pinnock gushed over motherhood: "I am just so in awe of them. And I feel like the luckiest person every day to wake up and see their smile and... I'm going to get emotional..."

