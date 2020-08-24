Lea Michele's Baby Name Revealed After Welcoming Son With Husband Zandy Reich

24 August 2020, 10:25 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 10:37

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have become first-time parents
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have become first-time parents. Picture: Instagram

Glee’s Lea Michele has given birth to her first son with her husband Zandy Reich and their baby name has been revealed.

Glee star Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich have welcomed their baby boy into the world!

The couple became first-time parents on August 20 and their adorable baby name has now been revealed.

Glee Producer Says Some Male Actors Need To Be Called Out Like Lea Michele

An insider told PEOPLE that they have called their son, Ever Leo.

They said: "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful."

View this post on Instagram

So grateful 💛

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

The source continued: "[Ever]'s been an easy baby so far.”

The inspiration behind their baby’s name is yet to be revealed, however we can only guess that the middle name, Leo, is because of the baby’s star sign - how cute!

The new parents are yet to share a picture of Ever, but we’ll keep you updated when they do!

The actress’ pregnancy was first announced in April after a source told PEOPLE that the pair have ‘always wanted to be parents’.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have been together for three years
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich have been together for three years. Picture: Instagram

Lea and Zandy were first romantically linked back in 2017, with the lovebirds getting engaged nine months into their relationship.

The 33-year-old announced her engagement, in April 2018, sharing a picture of the ring on her finger, writing: “Yes,” followed by a ring emoji.

They then tied the knot in March last year, in a ceremony in Northern California, where they were joined by over 200 of their friends and family.

Congrats to the happy couple!

