Glee's Lea Michele Pregnant With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is expecting, with her husband. Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old Glee star is expecting her first child, with her husband, Zandy Reich.

There's been a lot of concerning, worrying news in the world of the coronavirus pandemic, but Glee's Lea Michele is here to tell us something amazing.

The 33-year-old actress is pregnant for the first time, with her husband, Zandy Reich!

A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair have "always wanted to be parents", and now it seems like the happy couple will get to live their dream.

The pair were first linked together in 2017, only for Zandy to propose nine months later in April 2018. It's said that he personally designed the ring for Lea in Las Vegas.

Lea then took to Instagram to confirm the engagement, posting to her 6.2 million followers, of her hand and ring with the caption "Yes", and a ring emoji.

Lea Michele is expecting her first child. Picture: Getty

They later married in Northern California in March 2019, with over 200 of their friends and family, including Lea's fellow Glee co-stars, Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, as well as Scream Queens actress, Emma Roberts.

"We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," said the newly-married couple.

in glee rachel berry was pregnant in 2020 bc she was kurt & blaine’s surrogate ... well lea michele is pregnant in 2020 with her first baby. coincidence? i think not. — addison 🧚‍♂️ (@addieoooo) April 27, 2020

Fans both celebrated the couple's baby news, and were shocked by it, after Lea seemingly announced her pregnancy at during the same time period as her Glee character, Rachel Berry, did.

During the show, Rachel was said to be expecting in a flash-forward to 2020 in the series finale.

"lea michele and rachel berry being literally the same and pregnant in 2020, she is gleek of the century," wrote one fan on Twitter.