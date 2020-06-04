Glee Producer Says Some Male Actors Need To Be Called Out Like Lea Michele

4 June 2020, 08:22

Marti Noxon said there were "LOTS of bad actors" on Glee
Marti Noxon said there were "LOTS of bad actors" on Glee. Picture: Glee

Marti Noxon, a producer on Glee, asked why people weren't calling out the male actors on the show who "took bad actions", after Lea Michele faced backlash.

Recently, Glee's Lea Michele faced backlash from several of her co-stars, including Samantha Ware, who claimed she "told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's*** in [Samantha's] wig!'"

Lea responded on Instagram, promising to be better in the future, but one of the show's producers, Marti Noxon, took to Twitter to discuss the issue further.

Writing to her 26.5k followers, Marti said "Hey, I'm all for calling out bad behavior and even for some schadenfreude when that behavior is punished.

"That said, on Glee there were LOTS of bad actors. Who were NOT women. People in the industry know who I'm talking about. Why aren't we calling them out?"

She called out the sexism within the industry, saying that "a lot of males get away with being the bullies-in-chief," and questioned why they managed to get away with it.

Glee starred Lea Michele, Darren Criss and Chris Colfer
Glee starred Lea Michele, Darren Criss and Chris Colfer. Picture: Glee

The producer refused to name the actors in question, and insisted that her male coworkers should do it instead. Since, Marti - who has also worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer - has deleted the posts.

Marti apologised for any confusion caused by her posts, and claimed that her time on Glee was enjoyable, and that she did meet a lot of kind crew and cast members on the show.

"I wish to clarify an earlier statement I made and deleted because it was poorly phrased. When I said "bad actors" in reference to my work on Glee - I was using the word actor as in "people who took bad actions"," she said.

