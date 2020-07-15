Lauren Pope Baby: TOWIE Star Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Tony Keterman & Reveals Sweet Name

15 July 2020, 09:57

Lauren Pope has given birth to a baby girl!
Lauren Pope has given birth to a baby girl! Picture: instagram

TOWIE’s Lauren Pope has had a baby!

The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

The 37-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram and revealed she has chosen the name Raine Anais Keterman.

TOWIE Stars Congratulate Danielle Armstrong On Birth Of Baby Girl As She Reveals Name

Lauren Pope has welcomed a baby girl!
Lauren Pope has welcomed a baby girl! Picture: instagram

She wrote: “Our little lady has arrived! Raine Anais Keterman 11/7/20.⠀ ⠀⠀

"You really are so perfect little Raine, thank you for choosing me to be your Mummy. We love you so, so much.”

Lauren’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate her in the comments.

Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall sent their best wishes, with Leigh-Anne writing: “Congrats beauty.”

Jade added: “Congratulations.”

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou wrote: “OMG SO HAPPY for you !!! Congratulations to you both.”

Maria Fowler said: “Here she is. Congratulations much. You’re going to be the best mummy ever.”

Lauren announced she was pregnant in March.

She shared a scan photo, along with two pictures of her growing bump, which she simply captioned: "Pure Happiness."

The reality star and businesswoman has been in a relationship with Tony Keterman since 2019.

The pair met shortly after he slid into her Instagram DM's, which is pretty impressive considering he has 300 followers and she has a whopping 1.2 million.

Insiders close to the reality star revealed to a tabloid at the time that they hit it off 'instantly' and are head over heels for one another.

They said: "He's a really nice guy and loves being around her. They just clicked from the start and his friends can't wait to meet her."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Gemma Collins received shocking texts from ex Arg

Gemma Collins Shares Shocking Texts From James Argent Sent Before They Split

Rihanna is dropping a skincare range called Fenty Skin

Fenty Skin: Everything You Need To Know About Rihanna’s New Skincare Line

Zara McDermott faces backlash for saying she 'let herself go' on holiday in Marbella

Zara McDermott Edits Caption & Apologises For Saying She 'Let Herself Go' On Holiday

Amber Gill shared a natural bikini snap

Love Island’s Amber Gill Praised For Showing Off ‘Natural’ And ‘Healthy’ Body In Unedited Instagram Picture
Sean Sagar left a flirty comment on Jesy Nelson's Instagram pic

Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar Fuel Dating Rumours With Flirty Instagram Comments

Naya Rivera's family release statement thanking the 'heroine' who found their daughter

Naya Rivera's Family Praise The 'Heroine' Who Found Their Daughter In Emotional Statement

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter