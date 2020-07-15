Lauren Pope Baby: TOWIE Star Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Tony Keterman & Reveals Sweet Name

Lauren Pope has given birth to a baby girl! Picture: instagram

TOWIE’s Lauren Pope has had a baby!

The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Pope has welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Tony Keterman.

The 37-year-old announced the happy news on Instagram and revealed she has chosen the name Raine Anais Keterman.

TOWIE Stars Congratulate Danielle Armstrong On Birth Of Baby Girl As She Reveals Name

She wrote: “Our little lady has arrived! Raine Anais Keterman 11/7/20.⠀ ⠀⠀

"You really are so perfect little Raine, thank you for choosing me to be your Mummy. We love you so, so much.”

Lauren’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate her in the comments.

Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall sent their best wishes, with Leigh-Anne writing: “Congrats beauty.”

Jade added: “Congratulations.”

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou wrote: “OMG SO HAPPY for you !!! Congratulations to you both.”

Maria Fowler said: “Here she is. Congratulations much. You’re going to be the best mummy ever.”

Lauren announced she was pregnant in March.

She shared a scan photo, along with two pictures of her growing bump, which she simply captioned: "Pure Happiness."

The reality star and businesswoman has been in a relationship with Tony Keterman since 2019.

The pair met shortly after he slid into her Instagram DM's, which is pretty impressive considering he has 300 followers and she has a whopping 1.2 million.

Insiders close to the reality star revealed to a tabloid at the time that they hit it off 'instantly' and are head over heels for one another.

They said: "He's a really nice guy and loves being around her. They just clicked from the start and his friends can't wait to meet her."

