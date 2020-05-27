TOWIE Stars Congratulate Danielle Armstrong On Birth Of Baby Girl As She Reveals Name

Danielle Armstrong's TOWIE co-stars have sent well wishes to her baby girl. Picture: instagram

TOWIE's Danielle Armstrong has announced the birth of her baby girl and revealed her name.

TOWIE's Danielle Armstrong has given birth to a baby girl!

The reality star, who is engaged to Tom Edney, announce the happy news in a sweet post on Instagram.

TOWIE Stars React As Shelby Tribble & Boyfriend Sam Mucklow Announce They’re Expecting

She also revealed she has given her first child the name Orla Mae.

Her post read: "My World Is Complete. Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11 #mybabygirl #daughter #myworld."

TOWIE co-stars, including Georgia Kousoulou and Chloe Sims, raced to the comments to congratulate her and send love to her young family.

Georgia wrote: “So so so so beautiful. Can’t wait to meet her! Love you lots.”

Chloe added: “Awww little darling so so so beautiful. Congratulations.”

Danielle’s BFF Ferne McCan also left a message saying she was ‘so excited’ to meet her little bundle of joy.

She wrote: “She’s here! I’m so excited and happy. Cannot wait to meet the princess.”

Other celeb pals including Love Islanders Dani Dyer, Cara De La Hoyde and Hayley Hughes also sent their congratulations.

Danielle revealed she was pregnant in November, two months after confirming she had found love with her best friend.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “The Best Part Of Us Will Be You.”

