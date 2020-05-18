TOWIE Stars React As Pregnant Shelby Tribble & Boyfriend Sam Mucklow Announce They’re Expecting First Baby Together

Shelby and Sam are having a baby! Picture: instagram

TOWIE stars including Ferne McCann and Bobby Norris have sent their congratulations to pregnant Shelby Tribble and boyfriend Sam Mucklow.

The Only Way is Essex cast have been sending well wishes to Shelby Tribble and boyfriend Sam Mucklow after the pair announced they are expecting their first child together.

The reality stars revealed their happy news to the world in an Instagram post on Sunday night.

Shelby shared a photograph of them both grinning and holding up a scan photograph.

She captioned the shot: “Something fantastic is making us glad, we’re changing our names to Mum and Dad.”

Celebrity pals including Ferne McCann and Bobby Norris rushed to the comments to congratulate them on their ‘gorgeous’ news.

Ferne wrote: “Omg this is so exciting. Congratulations you two.”

Bobby added: “Congrats guys!!”

Demi Sims, Frankie Essex and Chloe Meadows also shared their joy, with the latter writing: “My favourite news in the longest time! Love you both so so much. Can’t wait.”

Other well wishes came from Love Islanders Cally Jane, Tyne Lexy and Chloe Crowhurst.

Shelby and Sam have a had a rocky relationship which has been well documented on TOWIE (who could forget that explosive row in Thailand?!) but the pair appear to be happier than ever and excited for their next chapter.

Congrats, guys!

