TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong Announces Pregnancy Two Months After Confirming Relationship With Best Friend

Danielle Armstrong is expecting her first baby in May 2020. Picture: Instagram

Danielle Armstrong has announced she is expecting her first child.

The Only Way Is Essex star, Danielle Armstrong, has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 31-year-old shared a baby scan photo on Instagram with her boyfriend, known only as Tom, telling fans her due date is in May 2020.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “The Best Part Of Us Will Be You,” as she cosied up to her man of two months.

Fans have been wondering who her mystery man is since she revealed in September she had found love with her ‘best friend of 22 years’.

At the time, she shared a picture on social media of the pair kissing, writing: “Life has a funny way of working out just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet.

“You don’t find love it finds you. It’s got a little to do with destiny & fate, and what’s written in the stars #mybestfriend#love #happiness.”

Friends and family of the star were quick to congratulate her on her happy news.

Her BFF, Ferne McCann, wrote: “I am so so so bloody excited!!!!! May 2020 can’t come sooner.”

Billie Faiers said: “Awww congratulations darling, wonderful news xx.”

Danielle is the most recent TOWIE star to announce her pregnancy. Former cast members Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh are also expecting babies next year.

A massive Congratulations to the happy couple!

