Olivia Attwood Offered 'Six Figures' For 'Trashy' Clothing Range Following TOWIE Dig

Olivia Attwood offered clothing ranges after being branded 'trashy' on TOWIE. Picture: ITVBe TOWIE/ Instagram @oliviajade_attwood

TOWIE star Olivia Attwood is calling an insult into some serious cash after being offered a clothing range for 'Trashy'

Olivia Attwood has reportedly been offered a 'six figure sum' by various clothing companies to launch a range under the name 'trashy', after she was branded it during an argument on The Only Way Is Essex.

During a showdown with co-star Courtney Green in which she was branded 'trashy and unclassy', Olivia went on to get the dig printed on a slogan t-shirt and has been inundated with messages by fans asking where they can buy one.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked the 28-year-old, "in all honestly where can I get a #trashy t-shirt??, the Love Island star teased, "I have never been asked one question so much. Keep your eyes peeled."

I have never been asked one question so much. Keep your eyes peeled 👀 https://t.co/KjKNNlMzye — Olivia Jade Attwood (@oliviajade_att) October 9, 2019

Liv did admit that being called trashy was a sore spot for her, so decided to reclaim the insult to her own advantage, and if the six figure rumours that she's so heavily teasing are true, she's done it like a true boss!

A source told the publication: "Olivia loves the Trashy name. One of the TOWIE girls called her trashy and said she wasn't high end enough for the show, but this is Olivia owning her image."

Since joining the reality show, Olivia hasn't shied away from the drama, getting into heated rows with the likes of Chloe Meadows, Courtney Green and Shelby Tribble, leading viewers to label her 'TV gold'.

Proving she's seriously unfazed by the insult hurled her way, she also announced that she got engaged to footballer boyfriend, Bradley Dack, on a romantic trip to Dubai, so everything is clearly going well for Liv, trashy or not!

