TOWIE's Olivia Attwood Engaged To Bradley Dack On Romantic Trip To Dubai

Olivia Attwood is engaged to footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack. Picture: Instagram @oliviajade_attwood

Olivia Attwood got engaged to her long term footballer boyfriend on a romantic trip to Dubai.

The Only Way Is Essex's Olivia Attwood is officially engaged after her professional footballer beau, Bradley Dack, popped the question on a romantic holiday in Dubai.

Breaking the news to her 1.7 million Instagram followers, the Love Island star wrote: "He must be crazy... Here’s to forever. I love you BD" and shown off the heart shaped diamond ring picked out by the Blackburn Rovers player.

Celebs have rushed to congratulate the star, including her TOWIE co-stars, Yazmin Oukhellou, Chloe Brockett, the Sims sisters and Bobby Norris.

The 28-year-old reality star has been dating the midfielder on and off for four years, ending things during her stint on Love Island where she got into a seven month relationship with Chris Hughes, who has since found love with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.

Olivia's Love Island co-stars rush to congratulate her on her engagement. Picture: instagram @oliviajade_attwood

Her Love Island co-stars also dropped into her comments to wish her well, including Olivia Buckland, who tied the knot with her co-star Alex Bowen in September of last year, and Gabby Allen, who wrote, "OH MY GOD!!! Congratulations you two. Wowwwww."

Since joining the TOWIE cast for its latest series, Olivia has been branded 'TV gold' by viewers and the cast for her no-nonsense talking and fiery on-screen arguments with the likes of Courtney Green and Chloe Meadows, which saw her branded as 'trash' by her co-stars.

So, seeing as she's such great TV, do we have a TOWIE wedding on the cards?!

