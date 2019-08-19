TOWIE’S Lydia Bright Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Lydia Bright is expecting! Picture: instagram

Lydia Bright has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

TOWIE star Lydia Bright is having a baby!

The 28-year-old revealed the exciting news in an exclusive interview with Hello! She also revealed she has sadly split from boyfriend Lee Cronin.

She told the publication: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret.

"I've done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise.

"It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me."

She said although it’s ‘not ideal’ that she’s fallen pregnant after splitting from Lee, she’s still extremely excited to become a mum, regardless.

"It's not the ideal situation,” she said, “I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect.

"I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

"I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

She added: ”I know this baby will be the best thing that has ever happened to me."

Lydia rose to fame as an original cast member of The Only Way Is Essex in 2010.

Her on/off relationship with James ‘Arg’ Argent - who is now dating Gemma Collins - was one of the main storylines but the pair finally called it quits in 2016.

Lydia met Lee in the summer of 2017 at a nightclub in Ibiza and the following year they bought a home together.

Lee said at the time: "We've had talks about marriage and having a family. We want to get in the house first, get settled – but they are our future plans, definitely.

"When you know, you know. When me and Lyd met we clicked so well in every way. We’re so close. Often things fizzle out, but not with us."

