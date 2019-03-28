Who Is TOWIE Star Lauren Pope's Millionaire Boyfriend Tony Keterman? Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

Lauren Pope's millionaire boyfriend's age, job and Instagram revealed. Picture: PA/Instagram Lauren Pope

Lauren Pope has sensationally quit TOWIE after 9 years for her new boyfriend, so who exactly is her successful banker beau?

The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Pope had everyone shook when she announced she's leaving the reality show after nine years, being one of the only cast members who has been on the show since series 1, and it's all for her new boyfriend.

Lauren, aged 36, who is also a DJ and the owner of hair extension business Hair Rehab, has seen her life play out on camera for the last nine years.

She's dated famous TOWIE faces including Dan Edgar (who is now with Chloe Sims), Jon Clark and Sam Mucklow, but failed to find love, until now it seems!

Who is Lauren Pope's boyfriend?

Lauren's beau, Tony Keterman, a 32-year-old businessman and city high flyer who runs a London foreign exchange firm.

The DJ announced her relationship during an Instagram Q&A where somebody asked if she's single, and she simply wrote 'no' along with a photo of them kissing, surprising everybody as she's known on TOWIE for being just slightly unlucky in love.

Lauren Pope reveals she's in a relationship on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@LaurenPope

How did Lauren and Tony meet?

In true 2019 fashion, the pair reportedly got together after he slid into her Instagram DM's, which is pretty impressive considering he has 300 followers and she has a whopping 1.2 million.

Insiders close to the reality star have revealed to a tabloid that they hit it off 'instantly' and are head over heels for one another.

They said: "He's a really nice guy and loves being around her. They just clicked from the start and his friends can't wait to meet her."

Who else has Tony dated?

Tony briefly dated reality star Imogen Thomas, and they were papped cozied up to each other in October 2018, but other than that, he hasn't dated anybody in the public eye.

Will Lauren return to TOWIE with Tony?

Lauren just announced she's leaving the show after nine years, releasing a sftatement which said:

"After an amazing nine years on The Only Way Is Essex I have decided that now is the natural time for me to leave."

"I feel now is the time for me to move on so I can focus my attention wholeheartedly on my business ventures and personal relationship."

And, look, we aren't saying she's returning to the show in the future, but, from the many returns of cast members to reality shows, we still hold a glimmer of hope that she'll be back one day.

What is his Instagram handle?

Tony has a private Instagram account with a couple of hundred followers and is a pretty private person out of the limelight, which seems to be why Lauren has left the show.

