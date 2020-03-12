Lauren Pope Pregnant: TOWIE Star Announces She's Expecting Her First Child With Millionaire Boyfriend Tony Keterman

TOWIE star Lauren Pope has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The reality star, aged 36, who is also a DJ and the owner of hair extension business Hair Rehab, made the announcement on her Instagram.

She shared a scan photo, along with two pictures of her growing bump, which she simply captioned: "Pure Happiness."

Celebrity pals including Amber Davies and Vicky Pattison rushed to congratulate the star, along with former The Only Way is Essex co-stars Billie Faiers and Ferne McCann.

Vas Morgan, who is close friends with Rita Ora, wrote: "LAUREN POPE!!!!! I am so happy for you. You are going to be such an amazing mother. Tears of joy for you I love you so much."

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson wrote: "Congratulations beautiful."

Lauren revealed she was dating Tony Keterman, a 32-year-old businessman, in March 2019, during an Instagram Q&A.

Somebody asked if she was still single and she replied 'no' alongside a picture of them kissing.

The pair met shortly after he slid into her Instagram DM's, which is pretty impressive considering he has 300 followers and she has a whopping 1.2 million.

Insiders close to the reality star revealed to a tabloid at the time that they hit it off 'instantly' and are head over heels for one another.

They said: "He's a really nice guy and loves being around her. They just clicked from the start and his friends can't wait to meet her."

