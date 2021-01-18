Lauren Goodger Net Worth: TOWIE Star’s Fortune Revealed

Lauren Goodger's net worth revealed. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

By Capital FM

Lauren Goodger has been in the public eye since finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2010. But what’s the pregnant star's net worth? Let’s take a look at her fortune…

Lauren Goodger, who recently announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend's baby, is best known for appearing on TOWIE and was one of the original members of the hit reality show.

Since then she’s gone on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and Celebs Gone Dating, secured a string of brand deals, bagged her own magazine column and launched a beauty brand. But what’s her net worth?

Lauren Goodger has acquired a huge net worth since finding fame on TOWIE. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

What is Lauren Goodger’s net worth?

Lauren Goodger reportedly has a net worth of £2.1million.

How does Lauren Goodger earn money?

Despite leaving TOWIE in 2021, after starring in 6 series, Lauren’s TV career has gone from strength to strength and she’s earned money from appearing on other hit shows such as Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating.

She's also appeared regularly on the likes of Loose Women and This Morning.

The 34-year-old has also launched a string of beauty products over the years, such as her Lauren’s Way fake tan.

In 2015, she released a fitness DVD, titled Lauren's OMG! Workout which is still available to buy.

She's also appeared on multiple magazine covers and secured her own weekly magazine column.

Instagram is another place she earns cash as she currently 761k followers on the platform meaning brands approach her to post sponsored content.

Not bad, eh?

