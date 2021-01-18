Lauren Goodger Net Worth: TOWIE Star’s Fortune Revealed

18 January 2021, 13:53

Lauren Goodger's net worth revealed.
Lauren Goodger's net worth revealed. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lauren Goodger has been in the public eye since finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2010. But what’s the pregnant star's net worth? Let’s take a look at her fortune…

Lauren Goodger, who recently announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend's baby, is best known for appearing on TOWIE and was one of the original members of the hit reality show.

Since then she’s gone on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and Celebs Gone Dating, secured a string of brand deals, bagged her own magazine column and launched a beauty brand. But what’s her net worth?

Gemma Collins Facts: Age, Net Worth And Is She Still With Arg?

Lauren Goodger has acquired a huge net worth since finding fame on TOWIE.
Lauren Goodger has acquired a huge net worth since finding fame on TOWIE. Picture: Lauren Goodger/Instagram

What is Lauren Goodger’s net worth?

Lauren Goodger reportedly has a net worth of £2.1million.

How does Lauren Goodger earn money?

Despite leaving TOWIE in 2021, after starring in 6 series, Lauren’s TV career has gone from strength to strength and she’s earned money from appearing on other hit shows such as Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating.

She's also appeared regularly on the likes of Loose Women and This Morning.

The 34-year-old has also launched a string of beauty products over the years, such as her Lauren’s Way fake tan.

In 2015, she released a fitness DVD, titled Lauren's OMG! Workout which is still available to buy.

She's also appeared on multiple magazine covers and secured her own weekly magazine column.

Instagram is another place she earns cash as she currently 761k followers on the platform meaning brands approach her to post sponsored content.

Not bad, eh?

Download Our App To Keep On Top Of All The Latest TOWIE Drama

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo is the ultimate Taylor Swift fan

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Proves She’s The Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo is trying to guess what Halsey sent her

Olivia Rodrigo Is Trying To Work Out What Gift Halsey Has Sent Her

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Friendship Timeline: From Spider-Man Co-stars To Dating Rumours
Lauren Goodger has announced she's pregnant. But who is her boyfriend?

Who Is Lauren Goodger’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Charles Drury

Joshua Bassett released 'Lie Lie Lie' after Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License'

Is Joshua Bassett’s New Song A Reply To Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’?

Lauren Goodger is pregnant!

Lauren Goodger Pregnant: TOWIE Star Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Charles Drury

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death